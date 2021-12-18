Macron cancels visit to Mali following announcement of new Covid-19 measures





French President Emmanuel Macron canceled a trip to Mali on Friday to meet with transitional leader Colonel Assimi Goita after France announced new measures to fight the pandemic.

Macron would meet with Goitao on Monday, for the first time since the Malian colonel was sworn in in June after leading the second coup in less than a year. Macron also had to pay a Christmas visit to French troops stationed there to fight a jihadist uprising in the country. “This decision was taken for the consistency between the measures announced at the national level and the president’s international agenda, and not to expose our troops” as France fights a fifth wave of the virus, the president’s office said in a statement. The office said, however, that a Christmas meal prepared by the chef would be sent to French military personnel stationed in the Sahel country. He added that the organization of the meeting with Goita had been complicated even before the cancellation. Macron had wanted to meet Goa in the presence of Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo and Chadian leader Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, but Chad refused the format. Chad and other neighboring countries are also involved in the fight against jihadists. The planned visit took place at a tense time in relations between France and Mali. Paris is deeply concerned about the possibility that Russian mercenaries may be stationed in the African country as France begins to withdraw its troops there. Castex cancels visit to Jordan With France in control of its fifth wave COVID-19, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced a new push Friday to vaccinate people and said people would have to show vaccination evidence to enter several countries. Castex also canceled a planned trip to visit French troops stationed in Jordan from December 31st to January 1st. (FRANCE 24 with AFP, REUTERS)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/france/20211217-macron-cancels-visit-to-mali-after-new-covid-19-measures-announced The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos