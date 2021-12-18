International
There is no way the house could grow to $ 114 million overseas in two days – Deadline
UPDATED Friday morning, Refresh for the latest… It’s a Peter Parker frenzy in international cashier tours with Sony / Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home winning $ 114.2 million with just two days of overseas play in 48 markets. Including massive $ 50 million interior footage Thursday, Spidey is passing on the roof.
After reaching milestones in Korea, UK and other markets on Wednesday (see previous updates below), we can now add that the opening days in Latin America reached $ 19.25 million. The film is the biggest opening day ever for Sony in Mexico, Argentina, Bolivia and Ecuador. IN Brazil, a start of $ 3.6 million There is no way home Day no. 2 of opening sometimes, after Avengers: End of game.
Somewhere else, Australia raised $ 6.3 million for day no. 3 largest opening ever and the best of all time Sony. India raised a whopping $ 5.5 million, the No. 2 opening day of all time for a Hollywood movie and Sony’s biggest.
Spain won Thursday’s best opening ever with $ 2.3 million and Saudi Arabia marked $ 1.3 million, for the biggest day of the new market opening so far.
There is no way home also marvel at IMAX with $ 10.1 million globally by Thursday. Internationally, it had the biggest opening day for the format in seven markets: Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Panama, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Greece and Egypt. In India, Cambodia, Mongolia and Colombia was the second best ever; and in Mexico, Hong Kong and Malaysia, NWH is the third highest day of IMAX launch.
For the franchise, NWH had the best opening day in 41 markets, including UK, Russia, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Brazil, Korea, India, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Sweden, Switzerland, UAE, Arabia Saudi Arabia and Argentina.
For Sony, this is the highest IMAX opening day in 37 markets, including: UK, Russia, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Brazil, India, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Sweden, Switzerland, UAE, Arabia Saudi Arabia and Argentina.
MORE…
THURSDAY UPDATE 2, write: Sony / Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home is collecting mega numbers in its early overseas game. Wednesday’s full launch in 15 markets has arrived on time $ 43.6 million. The film directed by Jon Watts has also set numerous records and is looking to leave ahead industry forecasts for the weekend. Domestic forecasts start today.
As we reported yesterday, actor with actor Tom Holland set a record for the opening day of the pandemic era in Korea on Wednesday. Also yesterday, it marked Wednesday’s best launch in history uk with 7 7.63 million ($ 10.1 million). This debut reached $ 6.6 million the first day of There is no time to die which bowed on 30 September.
Wednesday in the UK is Sony’s biggest opening day of all time there – and, anecdotally, better than every day of each of Bond’s previous films, Skyfall AND Spectrum, which Sony handled.
Also Wednesday, There is no way home received 190 million MXN ($ 9 million). Mexico for the biggest opening day on the market. This comes from above Avengers: End of game excluding previews of that film.
IN France, NWH had a start on Wednesday of $ 4.3 million which was 2% more Avengers: Infinity War; Russia recorded the opening day number 3 of all time with $ 3.5 million and Ital gave Sony its best opening day with $ 3.4 million.
There is also encouraging news from Asia with Taiwan earning $ 1.4 million on Wednesday (a Sony record).
Meanwhile, at korea sot, There is no way home added about $ 3.3 million for a two-day profit of $ 8.58 million and a 95% market share, where from Saturday a curfew will be imposed at 22:00. (Korea’s figure for Thursday is not included in the above total).
We will update over the weekend.
Earlier, Wednesday: Sony / Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home won a rating $ 5.28 million IN korea on the first day today. This is significant for a number of reasons: Korea has been extremely mild lately, however the launch day is 11% compared to the first pre-pandemic day of 2019. Spider-Man: Away from home and is the largest figure of the day for any pandemic era title.
Korea was Away from homeThe second largest international cashier market, after China (which has not yet dated this webslinger installment), so its performance is one to be seen as an indicator. It is possible that Korea will impose stricter restrictions on Covid before the weekend, but let’s worry about this when / if it happens.
Directed by Jon Watts There is no way home, which has already broken the overseas preview record, also appeared today in the UK, France, Russia, Mexico and Italy. IN France, he extensively removed other titles during his first appearances in Paris.
There is no way home starts domestic forecasts on Thursday. Also in the opening suite from abroad until Friday are Germany, Brazil, the Netherlands, India and Spain, among others.
The Wannasee is so high in the Netherlands, where there is a curfew at 17:00, that cinemas open as early as 7:30 in the morning to accommodate moviegoers.
The forecasts coming this weekend for one of the most anticipated 2021 titles are for a $ 290 million global opening, which could really grow into a larger number. However, we must be careful given Covid’s potentially shifting influence. We will know more and will have further updates in the coming days.
