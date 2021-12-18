New international research center to drive fu

Stem cell medicine is giving hope for new treatments for many currently incurable diseases. Stem cells are found throughout the human body and are critical to a healthy life. Recent scientific advances now allow us to identify, isolate, and engineer stem cells to create human tissue models, repair damaged tissue, and grow new organs in the future. An in-depth understanding of stem cell biology in organ development, tissue repair, and disease mechanisms is essential to harnessing the therapeutic potential in stem cell medicine.

This is exactly what the new international stem cell research center aims to achieve. The Novo Nordisk Center Stem Cell Medicine Foundation, riNEW, will be established based on a new consortium of three institutions. The establishment of the Center is possible through an unprecedented grant of up to 300 million euros from the Novo Nordisk Foundation for a period of 10 years.

Professor Melissa Little from the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute, Australia, has been appointed CEO of the reNEW partnership and will take up the position of Executive Director and Professor of the Center with the governing center based at the Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences, University of Copenhagen.

“I’m very excited about the amazing opportunity that reNEW represents,” says Professor Little. “By building on the excellence of stem cell research that exists within all partner institutions, the Center will achieve the critical mass required to translate basic stem cell medicine discoveries.” The international cooperation that forms the basis of the new Center will provide access to extensive technical and clinical translation expertise on all sites. Across the breadth of stem cell medicine, this will lead to new drugs based on human stem cell models, cell and tissue therapies, and new cell and gene therapies.

“Stem cell medicine really promises to be a game changer when it comes to addressing some of the major health challenges facing the world today,” says Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, CEO of the Novo Nordisk Foundation. “With the establishment of this new Center, the aim is not only to further stem cell-based research through international collaborations, but also to strengthen the path from scientific discovery to the intended result, whether in the form of new medical technology or forms. new treatment for the benefit of patients ”.

Great potential for many diseases

In the reNEW model, the findings are expected to go beyond the search for high quality stem cell quality and create patient-focused values ​​and outcomes. This vision is anchored in the ‘latest’ stem cell science, which will be nurtured in three relevant clinical research topics:

Reconstructed theme will focus on using stem cells to regenerate or regenerate tissue after it has been damaged or destroyed. Programs include stem cell-based therapies for diseases such as Parkinson's disease, congenital heart disease, diabetes, ulcerative colitis, and chronic kidney disease, with projects that over time undergo preclinical and clinical trials.

TOPIC SOLUTIONS will examine for potential drug candidates using human stem cell-based tissue models. This will include laboratory-grown models of mini-organs, such as 3D intestinal organoids to control medications for treating conditions such as chronic ulcers and inherited kidney and heart disease.

TOPIC WRITE will use a combination of gene and stem cell editing technologies to develop new treatment strategies for genetically inherited diseases. These include immune deficiency disorders and progressive congenital muscle disorders.

To harmonize research with community expectations and regulations, the PREPARE theme will study the social, ethical, regulatory, and legal barriers in stem cell medicine, paving the way for the provision of future treatments.

Scientists at the three institutions will work in collaborative groups on all topics to provide new therapeutic opportunities for patients with incurable diseases. Exchange programs and joint technology platforms in the RENEW model will foster these collaborations and also the training of new generations of scientists in current translation medicine.

Translation focus

With its existing stem cell center, funded by the Novo Nordisk DanStem Foundation, the University of Copenhagen has grown to become a leading center for stem cells and developmental biology in Europe. In the new collaboration, reNEW will build on this position and aim to translate scientific discoveries into medicine derived from stem cells.

Vice Chancellor for Research at the University of Copenhagen David Dreyer Lassen is looking forward to taking the first steps on a long journey towards better stem cell-based medical interventions.

“I’m very pleased that the University of Copenhagen will host the governing center and be a strong partner in this exciting international consortium, with a strong emphasis on translating excellent baseline research into future stem cell – based treatments. says David Dreyer Lassen.

Combining research excellence.

In 1968, the first pediatric bone marrow transplant in Europe was performed in Leiden. Since then, Leiden University Medical Center has been a European leader in medical innovation with an extraordinary history of mobile therapies for patients.

“I’m very excited about the renovation initiative as it creates the critical mass of excellent science, educational base, proven translation potential and the most advanced infrastructure to be transformative in this evolving medical field,” says Professor Pancras Hogendoorn, Dean and Member of the executive. Leiden University Medical Center Board.

The Murdoch Child Research Institute is a world leader in child health research with a specific strategic initiative within stem cell medicine. To support this, they have more advanced equipment such as a facility for stem cell derivation and gene modification, as well as a facility for modeling diseases and examining capacity drugs for 3D organoids.

“We are excited to begin international collaboration that will advance stem cell-derived medicine and eventually accelerate the delivery of effective and targeted treatments for children and adults with incurable diseases,” says the professor and director of the Institute in Murdoch Children’s Research Institute, Kathryn North.

Research activities within the Novo Nordisk Foundation Stem Cell Medicine Center will begin in early January 2022.

