



Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) is advertising a plethora of good news – rising earnings above average, paying the same dividend for a third quarter, finalizing the purchase of Firehouse Subs and signing an agreement to bring one of the concepts to France . The company will start trading the former dividend on December 20th. A cash dividend payment of 53 cents per share will be paid on January 5th. Shareholders who bought the shares before the ex-dividend date are entitled to the cash dividend. This marks the third quarter that QSR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $ 57.73, the dividend yield is 3.67%, Nasdaq.com reported. QSR’s last trading day was $ 57.73, down -18.83% from $ 51.12 this week and up 6.55%. the 52nd week low of $ 54.18. Restaurant brands International Touts Good news The company’s current earnings per share are $ 2.42. Zacks Investment Research reported that its projected profit growth in 2021 was 37.22%, compared to an industry average of 32%. Restaurant brands International Touts Good news Restaurant Brands is one of the world’s largest fast food restaurant companies with approximately $ 35 billion in annual sales across the system and over 28,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. Two days ago, executives signed a master franchise and development agreement with French restaurant group Napaqaro, which the company said it plans to open hundreds of restaurants in the coming years. “We are pleased to announce this historic deal for Popees and look forward to introducing our iconic chicken in France, one of the largest QSR markets in the world.” David Shear, international president at Restaurant Brands, said at the time of the announcement. This is another important step in Pope’s European journey and after successful arrivals in Spain and most recently the announcement of UK Todays demonstrates our ability to collaborate with leading institutional investors who have supported the best local operators in the classroom. The story goes on Management also announced this week that they had completed their previously announced acquisition of Firehouse Restaurant Group Inc. for $ 1.0 billion. With the closure of the acquisition, Restaurant Brands adds a strong, goal-oriented and goal-oriented restaurant brand to its existing family of fast-food restaurant brands, Tim Hortons, Burger King and Popees. The Firehouse Subs concept is known for a menu that contains hot and hearty substrates filled with high quality meat and cheese. It was founded in Jacksonville, Florida in 1994 by firefighters Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen. The chain has created a lot of community goodwill through its commitment to saving lives through the nonprofit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. Also Monday, Restaurant Brands subsidiaries made a change to their existing loan agreement, extending the maturity of their outstanding old loan from October 7, 2024 to December 13, 2026, and increasing their existing A-term loan by 717 million dollars outstanding for a $ 1.25 billion term loan. The 2021 amendment also changed the interest rate applicable to revolving credit facility and term A loan, which will be based on the SOFR term and include changes to some negative agreements to provide greater flexibility. This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/now/restaurant-brands-international-touts-good-194637891.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos