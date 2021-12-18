



The Australian Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AACTA) announced the nominations for their annual AACTA International Awards, with “Belfast” leading the film nomination package and “Succession” and “The White Lotus” as the main contenders for the TV awards. “Belfast” received seven nominations, including Best Picture; directed and written by Kenneth Branagh; supporting actress nominations for Caitríona Balfe and Judi Dench; and supporting actor shakes his head at Jamie Dornan and Ciarán Hinds. Jane Campion’s “Dog Power” was closely followed by six nods, with praise for lead actor Benedict Cumberbatch; supporting actress Kirsten Dunst; supporting actor Code Smith-McPhee; and directing and screenwriting gives the head to the New Zealand-born director. In the television categories, “Succession” (nominated for Best Drama Series) and “The White Lotus” (Best Comedy Series) each boast three nominations, including nominations for their leading Australian actors Sarah Snook and Murray Bartlett, respectively. “Succession” star Jeremy Strong and “The White Lotus” Jennifer Coolidge were also recognized for their outstanding performances. “It is extremely encouraging to see so many Australians nominated and featured on the international stage,” said AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella. “We wish them good luck together with all the nominees and we can’t wait to see the results at the beginning of the new year.” Other well-known Australians include Nicole Kidman, who won two nominations – one for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos” and the other for her work in “Nine Perfect Strangers”. Cate Blanchett was nominated for her supporting work on “Don’t Look Up”. Shaun Grant and Justin Kurzel were nominated for “Nitram”, as well as Australian producers nominated for Best Drama Series “Nine Perfect Strangers” and nominated for Best Picture for “Nitram” and “The Power of the Dog”. The AACTA 2021 International Awards will be presented virtually at 7 a.m. AEDT on Thursday, January 27th (12pm PT on Wednesday, January 26th). See the full list of nominees below: movie

In the film, 14 productions compete for seven awards, with six nominees competing for best film. The best movie

“Being Ricardos”

Belfast

“Dune”

“Pizza with licorice”

“Nitram”

“The power of the dog” The main main actor

Benedict Cumberbatch – “The Power of the Dog”

Caleb Landry Jones – “Nitram”

Andrew Garfield – “Tick, Tick … Boom!”

Will Smith – “King Richard”

Denzel Washington – “Macbeth Tragedy” The main main actress

Penelope Cruz – “Parallel Mothers”

Lady Gaga – “House of Gucci”

Jennifer Hudson – “Respect”

Nicole Kidman – “Being the Ricardos”

Kristen Stewart – “Spencer” Best Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe – “Belfast”

Cate Blanchett – “Do not look up”

Judi Dench – “Belfast”

Kirsten Dunst – “The Power of the Dog”

Sally Hawkins – “Spencer” Best Supporting Actor

Bradley Cooper – “Pizza with licorice”

Jamie Dornan – “Belfast”

Ciarán Hinds – “Belfast”

Al Pacino – “House Of Gucci”

Smit-McPhee Code – “Dog Power” The best director

“Belfast” – Kenneth Branagh

“Dune” – Denis Villeneuve

“Pizza with licorice” – Paul Thomas Anderson

“Nitram” – Justin Kurzel

“The Power of the Dog” – Jane Campion The best case scenario

“Being Ricardos” – Aaron Sorkin

“Belfast” – Kenneth Branagh

“Pizza with licorice” – Paul Thomas Anderson

“Nitram” – Shaun Grant

“The Power of the Dog” – Jane Campion TELEVISION

On television, 13 productions compete for four awards, with six nominees competing for Best Drama Series. The best drama

“Maid”

Mare of Easttown

“The Perfect Nine Foreigners”

“Squid game”

“Passing”

“The Tale of the Maid” The best comedy

“Hacks”

“Sex education”

“Ted Lasso”

“Big”

“The Kominski Method”

“The White Lotus” Best Actor in a Series

Murray Bartlett – “The White Lotus”

Lee Jung-Jae – “Squid Game”

Ewan Mcgregor – “Halston”

Jeremy Strong – “Succession”

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso” Best Actress in a Serial

Jennifer Coolidge – “The White Lotus”

Nicole Kidman – “Nine Perfect Strangers”

Jean Smart – “Hacks”

Sarah Snook – “Succession”

Kate Winslet – “Mare of Easttown”

