Active COVID-19 cases increase in Alberta while other provinces announce restrictions





Alberta Health announced Friday that it had confirmed 553 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, out of 9,694 tests. The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the province rose to 4,431,219 as of Thursday. The number of active cases has increased this week. Wednesday was 4,082, slightly more than the 4,016 active cases on Tuesday. However, hospitalizations continued to have a slight downward trend. As of Friday, there were 344 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19 (compared to 352 on Thursday), 68 of whom were being treated at the ICU (compared to 70 on Thursday). Read more: COVID-19: What can you do in Alberta during the holidays? A new COVID-related death was reported at Alberta Health in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of provincial deaths since the start of the pandemic to 3,286. The story goes down the ad Death was a man in his 70s from the Edmonton area. Alberta Health said his case involved pre-existing conditions. Read more: COVID-19: The number of Omicron cases in Alberta increases to 119 from 60 285 new cases were identified that included variants, including 54 that were the Omicron concern variant. As of Friday, there were a total of 173 Omicron cases in Alberta. The number of cases identified as the Omicron variant in the Edmonton area increased from 19 to 63 in the last 24 hours. Alberta Health confirmed to Global News that community spread or unknown source represents 36 percent of Omicron cases in the province, up from 21 percent on Thursday. The province said 63 cases were from community / unknown sources, 71 cases were in travelers and 39 were close contacts of one case. As of Friday, 85.1 percent of Albanians aged 12 and over have been fully vaccinated.















Energy Minister Sonya Savage tested positive for COVID-19, a ministry spokeswoman confirmed on Friday. The story goes down the ad She has not yet received any information about the disturbing variants. Read more: Alberta UCP MLAs told not to travel internationally during holidays amid COVID-19 uncertainty “She is being isolated at home and all the Alberta Health COVID-19 protocols are being followed,” said Chief of Staff Jerry Bellikka. “She experienced extremely mild symptoms and is feeling well. “She has not taken part in any public events in recent days.” Trends Ontario reports 3,124 new COVID cases as daily counts continue to rise

BC adopts capacity constraints for social gatherings and events as the Omicron variant spreads None of her electoral staff or ministry staff has tested positive, Bellikka said. A staff member was listed as a close contact, but it turned out to be negative.















Ontario, Manitoba and BC announced tight restrictions Friday, including capacity restrictions on restaurants, other venues and indoor rallies. Earlier in the week, Alberta announced a slight easing of some health restrictions to allow people from different families (up to 10 people, regardless of vaccination status) to gather during the holidays. The story goes down the ad Read more: Alberta makes very modest changes to the COVID-19 collection rules before the holidays Dr. Darren Markland knows the Albertans are tired of COVID-19, but he is urging people not to underestimate the risks, especially in light of the Omicron variant. It is a very significant threat to the health care system and society, he said. Omicron will take us through all the cracks in the system. The unvaccinated, the unforced. There is a low to moderate risk throughout the population. Markland said Alberta hospitals are not ready for a fifth wave. Our hospitals are damaged. They do not function like two years ago, nor the staff. The doctor said he expects a higher rate of infection for healthcare workers due to new cases and declining immunity. They are likely to be light. You will be protected by the vaccine, but if it goes through the hospital, it will get health care workers out of the mix and we are already short of staff.















Markland said Ontario has always been the canary in the Alberta coal mine. The story goes down the ad The trends we see happening in the east are moving west. We will see exactly the same crescendo in numbers as we see in Ontario. A statement from Alberta Health Services on Friday confirmed that the Omicron variant had not been detected in health care workers in the province. Kerry Williamson said the AHS continues to have conversations about instructions for using personal protective equipment, including the use of N-95 respirators. “We will continue to ensure that appropriate steps are taken to protect the health and safety of all health care workers as they provide high quality care to Albertans and prevent exposure and transmission of COVID-19,” Williamson said. Markland said they are still waiting for hospital numbers and ICU records. He suspects they will grow in the coming weeks. I doubt the hospital numbers will come out. This is a number game. “When you have a highly contagious virus, even if the disease is somewhat easier and there is more protection there, you will do it.” –With files by Lauren Pullen & Adam Toy, Global News © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

