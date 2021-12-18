The federal program aimed at bringing skilled workers to Atlantic Canada became permanent

Canada’s Atlantic effort to attract more immigration will receive a boost in the new year when a pilot program created in 2017 becomes permanent, Federal Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said on Friday.

Fraser announced that starting Jan. 1, the newly named Atlantic Immigration Program will initially offer 6,000 dedicated sites, with the division between the four Atlantic provinces yet to be determined. The permanent establishment of the program comes at an opportune time, he said, as the economy struggles to emerge from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“With a lack of manpower at the top of the mind as we seek to emerge from this pandemic recession, this will help businesses attract the skilled newcomers they need,” Fraser told reporters.

Launched in 2017, the pilot program allows provincial-designated employers to make job offers for immigration applicants in order to help fill vacancies in sectors including healthcare, accommodation, food services and manufacturing. Applicants admitted to the program are granted permanent resident status in Canada.

The minister said there is a growing acceptance of the need for more immigrants, both nationally and in the Atlantic region, which he said is seeking to change demographic trends, such as an increasingly aging population.

“I have witnessed a serious change in attitudes towards newcomers,” Fraser told Atlantic Canada.

Jason Shannon, president and CEO of Shannex, which operates long-term care facilities in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Ontario, said the new program is important at a time when demand for health care services is growing across the region.

“Which obviously brings an increase in demand for healthcare workers,” Shannon told reporters. He said his company had successfully recruited 160 employees through the program – many of whom settled in small communities like Debert, NS and Miramichi, NB

He said many of Shannex’s internationally educated nurses have recruited jobs as certified personal care workers as they wait for their Canadian credentials to become registered nurses or licensed practitioners.

Fraser said that since its inception, the program has brought more than 10,000 newcomers to the Atlantic region, resulting in 9,800 job offers. He said the program has also been successful in retaining applicants, with 90 per cent choosing to stay in the Atlantic region one year after settling in Canada.

But that number drops to about 78 percent in the second year, according to a 2020 estimate of the program conducted by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship in Canada.

However, Fraser said the program has a higher retention rate than other economic programs in the Atlantic region.

Nova Scotia Prime Minister Tim Houston, whose province recently reached one million in population, according to Statistics Canada, said the program will help support his province to have two million people by 2060.

“Nova Scotia has already grown five times faster in the last five years than in the previous 25 years,” Houston said. “This is the moment we have to keep building.”

By province, the program has attracted 4,485 people to Nova Scotia since 2017.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on December 17, 2021.