International
Toronto police are preparing for three in 10 officers to become ill with COVID-19 immediately
The Toronto Police Department is preparing for a worst-case scenario that would keep up to three in ten officers at home sick or isolated thanks to an increase in a COVID-19 variant, the force chief told CTV News Toronto in a large scale. -The year-end interview on Friday.
The news comes as several officers from the 51st Division are isolating themselves and awaiting the results of the COVID-19 test, a scenario that could be repeated across the city, according to Chief James Ramer.
It’s happening as we speak, a whole bunch of people being tested, Ramer said Friday. “We had to prepare for 10, 20, 30 percent of our sick people at a time. This is something we have not experienced in the pandemic, he said.
The plan still in development is adapting to shortages, putting people in headquarters or in plain civilian clothes, Ramer said. Thirty percent of the force more than 5,500 officers are more than 1,800 people whose force is preparing to be affected at any time.
The knowledge that TPS has gained after almost two years of a pandemic will help prepare the force to cope with the growth, which is likely to be caused by the Omicron variant that spreads rapidly in winter, with many staying within where the disease can spread faster.
But there are about 160 officers who are on unpaid leave thanks to their vaccination status a reverse wind that makes it more difficult to manage the next wave and he said the drop in crime rate that accompanied the previous waves may not materialize this time.
COVID-19 has been a big focus since Ramer was appointed interim chief in 2020, but he also has other priorities.
Among them: reforming investigations into missing persons and implementing the recommendations of Judge Gloria Epstein after she reviewed the failures of the investigation into serial killer Bruce McArthur. He is also preparing a transformation in response to the city’s mental health call and is pushing for a new approach to the toxic drug crisis that has killed more than 1,400 Ontarians this year alone. It’s a fight, he said, it’s personal now.
I have had a very good friend who lost someone as a result of an opioid overdose. This is the reality we have faced. In many cases everyone would be affected by it because it was such an important issue, he said. It gave me a commitment to see that we move this issue forward.
Ramer said he supported the Toronto city’s request to the federal government to grant an exemption to the Drugs and Controlled Substances Act that would decriminalize possession of hard drugs for personal use.
It is about safe supply. It is about wrapping services. This was what they were advocating for. If we fail, we will continue to have this problem, he said.
Ramer said the safe supply of drugs is one way to make sure his officers receive fewer drug-related deaths, including the one that killed 14-year-old Kaylee Gillard in November.
In that case, it is not clear how Gillard managed to get out of her Etobicoke home to a public housing facility in Toronto, where she was found dead in the shared kitchen shortly after noon one Sunday in November.
Ramer said his forces have investigated and filed three murder charges this year in situations where the victim appeared to have been exposed by another person’s negligence.
We demonstrated that they were supplying drugs, he said, but warned that such cases are difficult to prosecute.
Another priority, he said, was that he wants to improve case management and strengthen community relations to combat the shootings and increase public confidence. The force is increasing its contingent of people dealing with hate crimes, which are on the rise, he said.
