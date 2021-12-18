‘Omicron will not take vacations’: Ontario announces new restrictions on rallies, businesses as COVID-19 rises

Ontario is issuing a series of new restrictions on businesses and social gatherings as it faces an increase in COVID-19 cases related to the Omicron variant.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. ET Sunday, the limits of indoor social gatherings will be reduced from 25 people to 10 and outdoor gatherings are being reduced from 100 people to 25.

“We have to meet this option ahead. We have to do everything we can to push it,” Prime Minister Doug Ford said on Friday.

“Omicron will not take a vacation,” said Health Chief Medical Officer Kieran Moore, adding that the measures announced Friday will buy more time for Ontarians to be vaccinated.

Capacity limits will be reduced to 50 percent for a range of businesses, including:

Restaurant.

Shopping malls and retailers, including grocery stores and pharmacies.

Personal care services.

Gym.

Marina and boating clubs.

Pharmacies.

Indoor recreational equipment.

Tourist and guide services.

Personal physical fitness trainer.

Strip clubs.

Businesses will be asked to put up a chart showing the capacity allowed inside.

Restrictions do not apply to areas used for wedding ceremonies, funerals or religious services.

Meanwhile, restaurants and bars will have to limit seating to 10 for one table and will have to close by 23:00, excluding pick-up and drop-off. Alcohol sales will also be restricted after 10pm

Food and drink will also be banned from sporting events, concert venues, theaters, casinos and other such venues.

Dancing and singing will no longer be allowed, except for “workers or performers”, according to the provincial news release.

No word on schools

Ford also said he had no update on whether the schools would reopen for teaching in person in January, saying “we just are not in a position to say” what will happen.

You can read the provincial notice about the new rules here.

Moore was also asked if he considered it dangerous for two vaccinated adults to spend time on vacation with a grandfather who has done three vaccinations.

Moore responded that he did not advise her, saying: “Interacting with anyone who is vulnerable during the holidays, I’m quite concerned.”

He recommended that you spend time outdoors with proper camouflage and distancing.

“If you were to go inside, I would prefer if you were to take your third dose,” he continued.

3124 new cases reported

The announcement comes after Ontario reported 3,124 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and comes a day after the Ontario scientific table for COVID-19 warned that The highly infectious variant of Omicron could invade hospitals in the coming weeks before calling for a “circuit breaker” to reduce virus transmission.

Even if Omicron does not cause more serious illnesses than previous variants, a suggestion that remains uncertain and controversial, the large number of cases will inevitably have a major impact on the healthcare system, the table said.

Omicron-related cases are doubling every two days, or perhaps even less, an unprecedented rate for variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The table called for immediate “breaker” restrictions to reduce social contacts by up to 50 percent. Without them, daily cases could reach between 6,000 and 10,000 by the end of December, the group estimated.

Earlier this week, before the latest table modeling was released, the provincial government announced 50 percent capacity cuts for large venues holding more than 1,000 people, such as stadiums and professional sports arenas.

The province also said that from next Monday, every Ontarian aged 18 and over will be eligible for a booster vaccine.

In addition, two million quick tests will be made available for free pop-up testing sites in high-traffic environments, including several shopping malls, retail outlets, holiday markets, public libraries, and holiday transit centers. , as well as in selected LCBO locations.

orThe full list of LCBO Stores that deliver free quick tests can be found here. Many people trying to do quick tests in Toronto reported long queues outside of various locations.

As of 11:00 a.m., The LCBO said at least seven locations in Toronto had already been completed.

“We’re asking the federal government, we desperately need faster tests,” Ford said Friday. “We will continue to search worldwide for these rapid tests.”

But in a statement specifically responding to the scientific table forecasts on Thursday, the government offered no hint that further restrictions could come. This is despite the fact that the main advantage of modeling is that, according to the table, the current measures and amplification shocks will not be enough to curb the spread of Omicron.

Asked on Friday why the new measures were not announced earlier, Ford replied: “This is moving fast. There may be possible changes in another week.”

The revised projections also suggested that without additional measures, admissions of COVID-19 patients to critical care, in an absolutely worse scenario, could reach 600 by the new year.

The province said about 600 ICU beds for adults are available, with nearly 500 more available for growth capacity if needed.

Independent doctors and public health experts have questioned whether there would be enough skilled workers to staff those beds, and have also warned that surgeries will begin to be affected once approximately 300 COVID-19 patients are in critical care.

As of Thursday evening, there were 358 people hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 309 at the same time last week. There were 157 patients being treated for COVID-related illnesses at the ICU, up from 151 at the same time last week.

Increasing positivity rates

Meanwhile, today’s count of cases is the highest in more than seven months and an increase of 115 per cent compared to the same time last week.

The seven-day average of daily cases has climbed to 1,914, which is a 72 percent jump compared to last Friday. The metric is at a rate to double every 10 days or so.

Positivity rates continue to rise in most of the province. Ontario Public Health this morning reported a positive rate of 8.2 percent from 51,636 tests. This is the highest level on a given day since May 11, when a rate of 8.5 percent was reported from just 28,109 tests.

The Ministry of Health also recorded the deaths of five other people with COVID, bringing the official number to 10,107.