International field news: China





There has been a lot of discussion and news about the energy situation in China, a perfect storm that resulted in rationing, and a multi-month energy crisis. In this week’s article, we are bringing you some insights and data about the electricity crisis, improvements and opportunities, and the outlook for the photovoltaic industry for the coming years. For details, read further. Electricity crisis, improvements and opportunities Industry accounts for 59% of total network demand in China. However, due to the post-pandemic revival of demand for Chinese goods in the first eight months of 2021, energy demand and consumption reached record levels. Worsening of the tense energy situation was the widespread floods across the major coal-producing provinces, which pushed coal prices skyrocketing by almost 300%. There is a maximum quota for annual thermal energy production (read: coal) and consumption for different regions of China, and as borders approached, emergency energy rations and price controls were implemented. Finally, some contradictory energy policies and major market distortions, all combined with the above to create an energy shortage. China’s dual carbon strategy aims to peak domestic carbon emissions by 2030 and be carbon neutral by 2060. Currently, 70% of China’s energy production is thermal energy, mainly coal. Because traditional intensive thermal energy approaches can no longer support the high-quality development of the world’s second largest economy, policymakers are finding a new growth engine as alternative sources for a sustainable electricity supply. Below are data for the electricity generation industry of the first nine months of 2021, according to the CEC (China Electricity Council). Thermal power has the lion’s part. Total amount of electricity production: 60,721 GWh; annual growth 10.7%

Thermal power: 43,273 GWh; VV 11.9%; 71.3%

Hydraulic power: 9,030 GWh; VT -0.9%; 14.8%

Wind power: 4,715 GWh; VV 41.6%; 7.8%

Nuclear power: 3,031 GWh; VV 12.3%; 5.0%

Solar power: 672 GWh; VT 8.9%; 1.1% For the newly installed capacity, the thermal has the least growth weight. The new focus is on clean energy. New installed capacity: 92.40 GW; VT 21.82%

Thermal power: 32.46 GW; VT 1.9%

Hydraulic power: 14.36 GW; VT 42.4%

Wind power: 16.43 GW; VIT 20.5%

Nuclear power: 3.40 GW; VT 67.1%

Solar power: 25.56 GW; VT 30.7% This focus can also be seen in investment data. Total energy investment: $ 48.28 billion, 1.8% per year

Thermal power: $ 5.71 billion, 12.3% per annum

Hydropower: $ 10.78 billion, 5.3% per annum

Wind power: $ 22.46 billion, years minus 12.6%

Nuclear power: $ 5.48 billion, 51.6% per annum

Solar energy: $ 4.51 billion, 27.3% per year Investments in clean energy, such as hydropower, nuclear energy and wind energy, accounted for 90.6% of total investments. Over the next decade, the goal is to increase the volume of nuclear power generation from 5% to 7% of total energy production. Based on the current capacity of around 75 GW, the total installed capacity should reach 200 GW by 2030. There may be more opportunities from this generation segment. Furthermore, it is important to note that the Beijing-based Green Finance Committee of the Chinese Finance and Banking Society released new research results to achieve green development. He showed that China’s cumulative demand for green and low-carbon investment in the next three decades (2021-2050) will reach 487 trillion yuan ($ 76 trillion), which is an average annual investment of $ 2.5 trillion. Wow! Prospects for the Chinese Photovoltaic Industry for 2022-2025 China’s dual carbon strategy brings great opportunities for the entire industrial ecosystem. The photovoltaic industry is one of the main areas of focus. It is estimated that a CAGR of 20% -30% of installed photovoltaic capacity will be seen during the current 14th Five-Year Plan period from 2021 to 2025. Today, the Chinese photovoltaic supply chain for silicon, wafers silicon, cellular, and All modules make up more than 70% of the global supply. Auxiliary materials for glass, film and BOS inverters are also included. China’s photovoltaic industry supply chain is expected to take full advantage of growing domestic and global demand. China certainly plans to lead the future increase in the production value of the photovoltaic industry as well as technological progress. It is estimated that 2022 will be a major year for installed photovoltaic capacity and the prosperity of the industry will continue to grow. This translates into good opportunities for production technology sales. For more information, please contact Fred Qian at [email protected]

