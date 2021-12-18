5 driving forces for the hospitality and tourism industry | FIU News

“What we’ve learned over the last two years is that the harder you try, the less you can prepare for everything,” he says. Carolin Lusby, associate professor at the FIU Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management and new co-director BA online in Global Sustainable Tourism.

With the advent of the new year, Lusby offers her thoughts on the future of the hospitality industry, its changes and the awareness that has come about due to COVID-19 and the rapid growth of tourism.

“Travel is now a part of life, it involves independent travel and authentic and cultural experiences, which are growing areas,” she says.

Creating connections

Originally from Germany, Lusby grew up in Europe and traveled extensively. It was on these trips that she made friends, established understanding and fell in love with the hospitality and tourism industry.

“Not all trips are created equal,” she says. “You can stay in your bubble or get to know nature and local communities.”

Practicing full immersion, Lusby developed two passions, which really work in synergy: the well-being of people and the connection of people with others. Her focus on personal relationships, she says, has shaped the way she approaches her research, as she has been widely published on the cultural benefits and threats of global tourism.

A Fulbright researcher, she continues her research on industry with work focused on empowering communities and generating revenue streams that use tourism as a means of preserving forests.

Miami microclimate

Lusby sees Miami as an interesting case study because of its “microclimate” and the way the city has tried to get away from the typical idea of ​​beach and nightlife. The new emphasis is on creating microclimate drawings with more eclectic attractions like Wynwood, Little Haiti, Everglades, etc., highlighting the unique subcultures that Miami owns. She adds that Miami also needs a lot of “greenery”.

“There are certain environmental issues like sea level rise and red tides that we need to be aware of within hospitality and tourism,” she says. “But there are a lot of smaller moves that happen like food recycling, cleaning programs and volunteering that tourists can relate to.”

In these lines, Lusby outlines five ways the hospitality and tourism industry will connect with consumers. These areas, she says, will be the driving forces for the industry in the coming years.

1. Generation differences

Generational changes and much more awareness of experiences are taking place. For 60 years, Lusby explains, hospitality and tourism grew rapidly, but travel was more passive. Now, it is a part of life and has more of an emphasis on authentic experiences and culture.

2. Welfare through travel

Another growing trend is the idea that well-being and well-being can be achieved through travel. Again, with experiences at the forefront, hospitality and tourism in the broadest sense are moving towards more personalized experiences and accommodations. The emphasis is on people and the planet, she says.

3. Sustainability

A recipient of the FIU Chief Scholar for 2021, Lusby is a certified The Green Globe Auditor and is on the board of directors for Florida Society for Ethical Ecotourism, a non-profit organization dedicated to environmental awareness. Lusby notes that BS in Global Sustainable Tourism helps address sustainability from every aspect of the hospitality and tourism industry. What was once seen only in particular markets is now common in mass markets. The lack of consistent practices also affects cultures, she says. The new methods work to highlight authentic experiences for travelers as they preserve local communities and even offer communities benefits for their connection to tourists.

4. Impacts of local and global crises

Any kind of crisis including diseases such as Zika virus, outbreaks of COVID-19 variant as well as political unrest will hinder domestic and international travelers. In the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the US government invested in US brand to help change perceptions abroad and to encourage visits. Brand USA’s destination marketing mission is to increase international tourism and spend within the US, while increasing US tourism dollars. This kind of marketing and communication has been essential in a world affected by a pandemic, Lusby points out.

5. Lack of manpower

The pandemic hit the hospitality industry more than most. As a result, there is an ongoing challenge to find work to work in hotels and restaurants, while demand has increased from customers. This shortage has brought the industry to a crossroads. Operational shifts are taking place and innovative ideas are also being introduced to produce new efficiencies. These innovation-oriented pillars will provide a pathway over the coming years.

By uniting

Lusby sees signs that travel and tourism are slowly returning. The FIU is designing curricula that look at issues and provide the framework for solutions. It refers to a new welfare class that explores what consumers want. The course takes a global look at happiness and how it translates into actionable strategies.

“We are exploring how we can incorporate some of those lessons to create a better experience in the hospitality and tourism industry,” she adds, noting that real sustainability depends on adaptation, as well as strong curricula and students. young people willing to handle what is thrown away. to those on the field.

“It will be challenging, but we see the changes and we are preparing our graduates to build the connections needed to build resilient communities,” she concludes.