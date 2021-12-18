International
Alberta UCP MLAs told not to travel internationally during holidays amid COVID-19 uncertainty
Alberta UCP MLAs have been told not to travel internationally during the holidays.
In a memo addressed to members of the ruling parliamentary group on December 16, Prime Minister Whitney Issik said: “I am instructing that members of the ruling group will not be allowed to travel internationally at this time.”
The instruction came after the federal government on Wednesday announced that Canadians, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status, should avoid all non-essential international travel amid an increase in Omicron cases.
“To those who planned to travel, I tell them very clearly, now is not the time to travel,” said Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos.
“The rapid spread of the Omicron variant on a global scale makes us fear the worst for Canadians who might consider traveling. “Traveling Canadians can be infected with the virus or be trapped abroad.”
Issik said COVID-19 is unpredictable and the travel directive will be in force until further notice.
“I understand that this directive may affect family members and holiday plans, but we need to show leadership as we learn more about the Omicron variant,” Issik said in the memo.
“Intra-provincial trips are allowed at this time. If you travel to another province, all provincial guidelines in the travel jurisdiction must be followed. ”
Ahead of the federal government’s announcement of official guidelines for international travel on Wednesday, NDP leader Rachel Notley said she had already advised her group to cancel their international travel plans.
“In recent days we have seen what was happening and I think it was a day and a half ago we started to feel that we would see more restrictions coming from the federal government, and most likely a notice to go back to the rules. old not to travel unnecessarily, “Notley said Wednesday morning.
“This is the advice and direction I have just given to our parliamentary group. So we have some members of the parliamentary group who are in the middle of canceling their travel plans.
“We have already advised them to do this. Honestly, we think this is very likely to happen. And honestly, if they do this now, they are less likely to spend time in a queue and more likely to be able to get their money back. We think it’s just wise to continue with him now. “
As of Thursday afternoon, Alberta had uncovered 119 cases of the Omicron disturbance variant, an increase from 60 cases of the variant the day before.
Last year, several UCP MPs and employees of the United Conservative Party of Alberta were attacked after it was revealed they had taken part in non-essential international travel during the holidays. At the time, the federal government had demanded against all non-essential travel abroad.
At the same time, COVID-19 restrictions in place in Alberta meant that people were not allowed to gather indoors without people outside their families, with a few exceptions for those living alone.
Earlier Friday, the federal government also reinstated the requirement for a negative test prior to COVID-19 arrival for all travelers leaving Canada, regardless of travel duration.
Starting December 21, all travelers entering Canada will need to show evidence of a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test. That includes Canadians returning to the country from overseas trips that were less than 72 hours, Duclos said.
