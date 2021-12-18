Aon recruits WTW James as Chief Financial Officer, Commercial Risk in the UK; Allianz ‘Strong at WTW as Head of Environment; AGCS Promotes Yee for TMT

This issue of International People Moves details meetings in Aon, Willis Towers Watson and Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS).

A summary of these new hires follows here.

Aon recruits James from WTW as Head of Brokerage, Commercial Risk in the UK

Aon plc, a leading global professional services firm, announced it has appointed Angela James as Head of Commercial Risk Brokerage in the UK. James will join the business in June 2022 and will report James Baum, Head of Commercial Risk, MB.

In this newly created role, which will cover trade risk at the Global Mediation Center (GBC) and the regions of London and the UK, she will work closely with Baum and other UK risk managers on continue to build its mediation strategy, and that of the global network.

James brings 15 years of insurance experience to Aon with extensive knowledge of direct and optional risk transfer solutions across the global market. She is joined by Willis Towers Watson (WTW), where she most recently led the Global Property and Casualty (P&C) Hub for its headquarters in London, Bermuda, Singapore and Shanghai. After starting her career as an Aon graduate intern in 2006, she joined WTW in 2014 and led several P / C mediation teams, responsible for developing strategies to deliver growth.

***

WTW hires Allianz ‘Strong as Head of Environmental Practice

Willis Towers Watson, a leading global consulting, mediation and solutions company, announced the appointment of Chris Strong as its head of Environmental Practice, based in London

Strong was previously at Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty where he was regional practice leader, responsible for the Environmental Risk business. At Willis Towers Watson, Strong will be responsible for international deployment strategies along with business development and enhanced environmental practice.

“Our environmental practice is an essential part of our overall P&C Global Market offering. In a world increasingly focused on environmental damage from corporate activity, environmental responsibility is increasingly becoming a key cover for our customers and we are delighted to be strengthening our team with today’s appointment of Chris Strong, He commented. Garret Gaughan, head of Global Markets P&C Hub and Facultative.

Willis Towers Watson’s environmental practice provides environmental insurance expertise, specialized market knowledge, technical support and claims protection services in a wide range of industry sectors, including chemical production, construction and waste disposal.

***

AGCS promotes Yee to Global Director of Industry Solutions for Technology, Media and Telecom

Jody Yee will be appointed Global Director of Technology Solutions for Technology, Media and Telecom (TMT) at Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS), effective January 1, 2022.

Throughout his 18 years in corporate insurance and alternative risk transfer, he has specialized in developing innovative solutions to drive the growth and scale of business development.

Yee has worked on both traditional insurance signing and alternative risk transfer. In his most recent role as Managing Director and Head of Global Cyber ​​Practices Group at AGCS Alternative Risk Transfer (ART) Division, his focus was on business development, global engagement, and structured transactions. and integrated. He led a team that designed and launched the first insurance technology insurance partnership for Google Cloud customers in March 2021.

Yee joined AGCS in 2007 and has held several leadership roles in finance and signatures in Munich, London and New York. In his new role, he will be set in London.

Yee’s appointment follows the successful start of the Financial Services industry practice in 2020 with Paul Schiavone as Director of Global Industry Solutions. Both report to Jeremy Sharpe as Global Head of AGCS Distribution.

A similar role will be announced for the construction industry in due course. AGCS has introduced these new global features as part of the AGCS transformation program to tailor product development, marketing, and distribution to specific industries. Global Industry Solution executives will build unique risk expertise for their sectors and assist in the development of custom solutions across all AGCS lines of business, as well as other Allianz units.

Yee will lead the development of personalized solutions for clients and intermediaries in technology, media and telecom space, be they traditional security products, global programs and increasingly also alternative risk transfer and captivity support, said Henning Haagen, AGCS board member and head of regions and markets. AGCS business officer outside North America.

