EXCLUSIVE Hong Kong officials postpone participation in the first patriot elections

HONG KONG, Dec 18 (Reuters) – Hong Kong officials are working to increase turnout in Sunday’s legislative election, according to diplomats and people familiar with the effort.

As part of these actions, two Chinese state-owned banks have called on workers to vote, said two people familiar with the matter and an email seen from Reuters.

After a major rewrite of the election law in March, with the government saying only “patriots” can run the city, Hong Kong is holding its first Legislative Council elections with the city’s main non-candidate Democratic parties. Read more

Hong Kong’s leaders – and China’s leadership in Beijing, which pledged to retain financial center autonomy when Britain regained control of its colony of China in 1997 – are keen to ensure the vote does not appear to lack popular support. and fear a low turnout. two diplomats told Reuters.

Senior officials have called for high-profile voters and public transport operators have said they will provide free transport on election day.

Authorities have also issued warnings, including to the international media, that inciting a person not to vote or to cast an invalid ballot is illegal. Some pro-democracy activists who fled Hong Kong to avoid arrest have called on voters to ignore the election to avoid the legitimacy of the vote.

The office of Hong Kong leader’s Chief Executive Officer Carrie Lam and the Beijing Liaison Office in the city did not respond to Reuters requests for comment on efforts to mobilize voter turnout.

Ahead of the election, the two state lenders sent emails to staff encouraging them to vote, according to two insiders and an email reviewed by Reuters.

The Bank of China (Hong Kong) has sent two emails to local staff in recent weeks urging them to vote and conducted an unofficial poll asking them if they planned to do so, the person said.

In an email Monday to Reuters, China Construction Bank International asked its Hong Kong staff to vote. “Please cast your sacred votes for Hong Kong and for yourself,” it said.

That day the bank made a public call to vote on its official WeChat account, saying the vote would help improve the electoral system and ensure it had “patriots who administered Hong Kong”.

The Bank of China (Hong Kong) and China Construction Bank International did not respond to requests for comment.

In February, police accused 47 pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong of plotting to overthrow their role in the unofficial primaries after Beijing passed a national security law in the city last year.

Shortly after the arrests, China’s parliament announced sweeping changes to the electoral landscape, reducing the number of directly elected seats from half to about a quarter, while a pro-Beijing pro-Beijing election committee will elect more than a third. legislative countries.

Many prominent Democrats have either been jailed and awaiting trial or have fled to avoid prosecution.

Hong Kong officials have also tried to lower expectations for voting levels or dismiss the importance of low turnout if it occurs.

Secretary-General John Lee, the second Hong Kong official, said on December 11 that foreign agents were trying to disrupt the election. He did not provide evidence.

Lam, the city leader, told the Global Times last week, a nationalist newspaper published by the popular daily of the ruling Communist Party in China, that turnout was influenced by many factors.

“There is a saying that when the government is doing well and its credibility is high, turnout will decrease because people do not have a strong demand to elect different lawmakers to oversee the government,” Lam said.

“Therefore, I think the turnout rate means nothing.”

She said the election was now “much more representative with more balanced turnout” and would choose those “who are patriots to govern the city.

Turnout in the previous elections in 2016 was 58% of eligible voters. The lowest level since the 1997 surrender was 43.6% in 2000.

