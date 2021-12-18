What Dr. Strang wants you to know as COVID-19 numbers rise ahead of the holidays

As Nova Scotia reports record numbers of COVID-19 cases this week just before the holidays, the province’s health chief wants to remind residents to stay calm and follow public health measures in place.

Jeff Douglas, host of CBC Radio Halifax Main Street, spoke with Dr. Robert Strang on Friday for new cases, how the pandemic is changing and what people can expect during the holiday season.

Follow the full interview here:

This discussion has been edited for length and clarity.

Is there anything you are instructing the Nova Scotians to keep in mind as we watch these numbers come out like this?

There are two things people need to keep in mind. If you are not paying attention to COVID, you should pay attention to it. This is serious and the coming weeks will be bumpy.

At the same time, we need people to stay calm and realize that we have measures [and] I’m very comfortable with the new evidence that we still have good protection with the two doses of vaccines that the vast majority of Nova Scotians have, especially protection against serious illness.

We know that with these high case numbers, we will have prevalent and high case numbers for the foreseeable future, but we must try to find the balance by moving forward to keep things under control enough for to protect them. who are more vulnerable to serious illness and protect our health care system.

Right now, the last two weeks we have probably had about 1500 new cases and we have had two people who have ended up in hospital because of this, so we are looking at it carefully and it will be strengthened [restrictions] further if we need to, but at the moment we are in a country where we are getting a relatively mild illness and we are not putting pressure on our healthcare system.

“Twenty is enough” was the key phrase used at a COVID-19 conference earlier this week. Is this still the number of contacts you would suggest?

I think 20 is a reasonable number where we are, knowing we need to accommodate larger families. Social isolation and excessive self-restraint have their impact. This is about balance, using what we need to do to limit the spread, but we will not go any further and we will monitor this on an ongoing basis and adjust it if we need to.

The key message Nova Scotians need to hear is that we all need to really slow down. Take this seriously, slow down, especially in the coming weeks. We are less limited than we were last year during the holidays and can still enjoy what we can with our close family and small number of friends, but do it safely for each other and for our collective well-being .

For those of us who feel we are back in Phase 1 of the pandemic, what would you say?

I think vaccines are what keep us from getting back there. The investment we made last year and the work that has been done throughout Nova Scotia and by the vast majority of Nova Scotians being vaccinated is still a very strong layer of protection.

What we are really trying to prevent is serious illness. Part of the challenge is that we spent two years focused on daily case counting and trying to reduce our cases as little as possible. But that’s part of the way out of the pandemic, going from pandemic to endemic and knowing that this virus is going to be around for a long time and that what we need to focus on is actually preventing severe.

COVID is not going away, but we need to develop certain levels of immunity through vaccination or infection in the population.

We would make this transition sooner or later, so in some ways, COVID is forcing us to make this transition to focus more on serious illnesses and to be more tolerant of the spread of milder illnesses.

To what extent are you sure that physical distance, proper hand hygiene and camouflage are still effective against the Omicron variant?

We know that Omicron spreads very easily … this makes it even more important to follow public health measures now that we know so much more about COVID in general and all the different types. It spreads mainly through the common airspace, especially indoors.

So not that hand washing and cleaning surfaces are not important yet, but it has less to do with hands and surfaces than with common air space. So wearing a mask properly and consistently, especially indoors, is a good thing. Poorly ventilated and crowded rooms are a bad thing.

Wear a mask, even if you feel completely well, they all minimize the introduction of the virus into that common air space, so Omicron actually reinforces the need for careful adherence to all of these public health measures.

How would you recommend people to use COVID-19 testing in Nova Scotia?

We are in the process of refining and adjusting our testing strategy, both laboratory PCR testing and our rapid testing, to really prioritize who and where and how is most important to do a test.

We’ll have a lot more to say about this next week, but two big changes people will see: if you are symptomatic with flu or cold symptoms, suppose you have taken COVID and probably will not ask to be tested. We will leave the PCR test for a certain group of people where it is more important to know what they have and then we will fill in some of those gaps with quick testing.

But maybe what we can not afford now are just people [saying], ‘Well, I’ll go and hang out so I’ll do a test.’ This has been great so far, but that low priority testing, just because it’s nice to do, we won’t be able to do that much.

More to say about this next week, but these are some of the guidelines we are coming up with. And yet, if you are thinking that you will need a test before you go out to date, you probably should not be going out to date regardless, given where we are now.