The Child Welfare Panel highlights access to child support during the pandemic

A panel examining the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the physical and mental well-being of Albanians under the age of 19 released its report on Friday.

of Child and youth welfare review was launched in May and gathered information through literature reviews, consultations, virtual municipalities and surveys, hearings from over 10,000 Alberta over the summer.

The 68-page report details the panel’s findings and provides 10 recommendations, such as increasing access to mental health support and improving broadband service.

At a news conference in Calgary on Friday, Child Services Minister Rebecca Schulz said the report is a plan of action by the province.

“The next step is to review the results and create an action plan, guided by very specific panel recommendations,” Schulz said.

Mental and physical health

Panelists were amazed by the limited availability of health system data describing the impact on children and young people, the report noted.

However, health professionals told panel members that they have seen significant effects on children and young people due to pandemic disruptions and public health measures.

They reported “increased stress, anxiety, grief, depression, eating disorders, self-harm, suicide and suicidal ideation and substance abuse among children and young people,” the review said.

“Some suggested that pandemic stresses were responsible for mental health concerns in children and young people who had not previously struggled with their mental health.”

A study cited by the panel found that seven in 10 young people aged 12-18 in Alberta were responding to the pandemic in normal developmental and psychological ways, but that older women and young people aged 15-18 were more likely to report adverse effects.

In surveys, 73 percent of young people reported being less physically active, 51 percent reported eating less healthily, and 48 percent reported sleeping less.

About 60 percent of parents indicated that their children’s physical well-being had deteriorated or deteriorated significantly as a result of the pandemic, largely due to less physical activity, according to the report.

One recommendation from the panel was to provide more opportunities for young people to engage in cultural, sports, arts and recreational activities.

Disproportionate impact

Child care providers told the panel that they had specific concerns about the social development of younger children.

He also refers to the “shadow pandemic”, the rise of violence against women and girls.

Indigenous service providers told the panel that domestic violence had increased due to issues of poverty, food security and overcrowded housing, which made families less resilient.

Indigenous youth and colored youth were also more likely to be disproportionately affected by the complex effects of marginalization, the panel told participants.

The pandemic also disrupted teaching, the report said, citing new data showing statistically significant declines in literacy among third-graders.

‘Sense of urgency’

Rakhi Pancholi, critic of the NDP children’s services, rebuked the government for failing to offer funding to implement the recommendations.

Pancholi noted that Alberta has already seen more deaths of children receiving intervention this fiscal year than any other in more than a decade 35 since November 27th.

“I really hope the minister will implement a sense of urgency that is clearly needed during this time, commit to doing her job and make real investments to address the recommendations in this report now,” she said.

Schulz said work is already underway to address the issues raised by the report.

She said the recommendations span various ministerial jurisdictions and that she expects a more detailed plan to be published in the spring.

“At that point, we would probably be in a better position to talk about the current dollars needed here,” Schulz said.