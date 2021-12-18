Iran’s nuclear talks halted, Europeans say pause disappointing

VIENNA (AP) Talks aimed at rescuing Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers were postponed on Friday to allow the Iranian negotiator to return home for consultations following a round marked by tensions over new demands from Tehran.

European diplomats said it was a disappointing pause and that negotiators in Vienna were rapidly reaching the end of the road. However, they did point to some technical advances so far.

A senior US official involved in the talks also expressed disappointment. It was better than it could have been, it was worse than it should have been, which leaves us in a precarious position if we can get where we need to go in the short time we have left to get there, the official said. , informing journalists on condition of anonymity.

Participants said they intend to resume soon, although they have not yet set a date. China’s chief negotiator, Wan Qun, said talks would hopefully resume before the end of the year. Enrique Mora, the European Union diplomat who chaired the talks, echoed this, saying: “I hope it will be during 2021.”

The current talks in Vienna between the remaining signatories of the 2015 nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA opened on November 29, after more than five months, a gap caused by the arrival of a new line government severely. in Iran. There was also a short break last week as delegations returned home to consult with their governments.

The United States has indirectly participated in the ongoing talks because it withdrew from the agreement in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden has signaled that he wants to rejoin the agreement.

For the eighth round we have a lot of work ahead, a very complex task, I have to say, said Mora. Tough political decisions have to be made.

The deal was aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for loosening economic sanctions. Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China are still part of the deal.

Negotiators from the three Western European powers have said they respect Iranian negotiator Ali Bagheri Kanis’ decision to return to Tehran, although it brings a disappointing pause in the negotiations. They said that the other participants are ready to continue the talks and stressed that this negotiation is becoming more and more urgent.

After twice expressing disappointment during the last talks, they said there has been some technical progress in the last 24 hours, but that only brings us closer to where the talks were in June.

Following the US decision to withdraw from the deal and reinstate sanctions on Iran, Tehran has again increased its nuclear program by enriching uranium far beyond the limits allowed in the deal. Iran has also restricted monitors from the UN nuclear watchdog from accessing its nuclear facilities, raising concerns about what the country is doing out of sight.

Diplomats from three European countries said earlier this week that they were wasting valuable time dealing with new Iranian positions that are not in line with the JCPOA or that go beyond it.

However, there was a sign of progress on a related issue when Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency reached an agreement. Wednesday to reinstall damaged cameras in an Iranian country that produces centrifuge parts, though inspectors remain limited in the footage they may have.

We hope that Iran is in a position to resume talks quickly and to engage constructively so that the talks can move at a faster pace, European negotiators said.

Iran’s nuclear program is now more advanced than ever, making it critical that Tehran refrain from taking further steps that escalate the situation, they said.

As we have said, there are weeks not months before the essential benefits of non-proliferation of JCPOAs are lost, they added. We are rapidly reaching the end of the road for this negotiation.

The Russian delegate to the talks, Mikhail Ulyanov, said the latest round has laid a sound foundation for more intensive negotiations.

Negotiators now understand each other much better, Ulyanov wrote on Twitter.

Associated Press writer Geir Moulson in Berlin and Matthew Lee in Honolulu, Hawaii contributed to this report.