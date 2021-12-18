International
Iran’s nuclear talks halted, Europeans say pause disappointing
VIENNA (AP) Talks aimed at rescuing Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers were postponed on Friday to allow the Iranian negotiator to return home for consultations following a round marked by tensions over new demands from Tehran.
European diplomats said it was a disappointing pause and that negotiators in Vienna were rapidly reaching the end of the road. However, they did point to some technical advances so far.
A senior US official involved in the talks also expressed disappointment. It was better than it could have been, it was worse than it should have been, which leaves us in a precarious position if we can get where we need to go in the short time we have left to get there, the official said. , informing journalists on condition of anonymity.
Participants said they intend to resume soon, although they have not yet set a date. China’s chief negotiator, Wan Qun, said talks would hopefully resume before the end of the year. Enrique Mora, the European Union diplomat who chaired the talks, echoed this, saying: “I hope it will be during 2021.”
The current talks in Vienna between the remaining signatories of the 2015 nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA opened on November 29, after more than five months, a gap caused by the arrival of a new line government severely. in Iran. There was also a short break last week as delegations returned home to consult with their governments.
The United States has indirectly participated in the ongoing talks because it withdrew from the agreement in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden has signaled that he wants to rejoin the agreement.
For the eighth round we have a lot of work ahead, a very complex task, I have to say, said Mora. Tough political decisions have to be made.
The deal was aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for loosening economic sanctions. Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China are still part of the deal.
Negotiators from the three Western European powers have said they respect Iranian negotiator Ali Bagheri Kanis’ decision to return to Tehran, although it brings a disappointing pause in the negotiations. They said that the other participants are ready to continue the talks and stressed that this negotiation is becoming more and more urgent.
After twice expressing disappointment during the last talks, they said there has been some technical progress in the last 24 hours, but that only brings us closer to where the talks were in June.
Following the US decision to withdraw from the deal and reinstate sanctions on Iran, Tehran has again increased its nuclear program by enriching uranium far beyond the limits allowed in the deal. Iran has also restricted monitors from the UN nuclear watchdog from accessing its nuclear facilities, raising concerns about what the country is doing out of sight.
Diplomats from three European countries said earlier this week that they were wasting valuable time dealing with new Iranian positions that are not in line with the JCPOA or that go beyond it.
However, there was a sign of progress on a related issue when Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency reached an agreement. Wednesday to reinstall damaged cameras in an Iranian country that produces centrifuge parts, though inspectors remain limited in the footage they may have.
We hope that Iran is in a position to resume talks quickly and to engage constructively so that the talks can move at a faster pace, European negotiators said.
Iran’s nuclear program is now more advanced than ever, making it critical that Tehran refrain from taking further steps that escalate the situation, they said.
As we have said, there are weeks not months before the essential benefits of non-proliferation of JCPOAs are lost, they added. We are rapidly reaching the end of the road for this negotiation.
The Russian delegate to the talks, Mikhail Ulyanov, said the latest round has laid a sound foundation for more intensive negotiations.
Negotiators now understand each other much better, Ulyanov wrote on Twitter.
___
Associated Press writer Geir Moulson in Berlin and Matthew Lee in Honolulu, Hawaii contributed to this report.
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-middle-east-china-iran-donald-trump-5f8b002902efb6d8f99e9e368d72ff88
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]