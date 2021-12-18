Pandemic travel news: Europe prepares and US prepares





The CNN editor’s note has launched Unlocking the World, a weekly newsletter to guide you through the latest travel developments and more. Register here (CNN) Omicron is traversing Europe. The United States is preparing for a full winter vacation trip. And Australia and the Caribbean island – the nation of St. Kitts and Nevis are easing visitor restrictions. Here are the latest travel developments this week. Omicron is spreading as the holidays approach This is definitely NOT what we asked Santa to do. In the United States, vacation travelers head to New York City and destinations across the country. Daniel Slim / AFP via Getty Images Most countries that imposed travel bans against South African countries after the variant was first discovered in the region have kept them in place, with the UK a notable exception: abandoned the “red list” briefly restored on December 15 . And Ghana has introduced some of The toughest measures in Africa , forcing all newcomers to be vaccinated and fining airlines for violating the rules. Places where risk levels are rising All have switched to “Level 4: Covid-19 Very High”, which applies to destinations where more than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants have been registered in the last 28 days. More than 80 destinations are now at level 4. In Southeast Asia, Malaysia has dropped from Level 4 to Level 3, while Jamaica, the Philippines and the Republic of the Congo have dropped from Level 3 to Level 2. Places that are opening up e test or quarantine on arrival. And the island Caribbean island nation St. Kitts and Nevis has eased restrictions on international air travel ahead of the holiday season, with fully vaccinated visitors no longer needing totest or quarantine on arrival. And the island tourist authorities we expect the week starting on December 12th to be the busiest for cruise trips since 2020. The last superjumbo ever delivered Nearly three years after Airbus announced it would be discontinued, the latest Airbus A380 – the world’s largest passenger aircraft – was delivered to its Emirates customer airline on Thursday in London. The day before delivery, the pilots took the vehicle on its final test flight over northeastern Germany and left a love message in the sky, following a heart-shaped road map. However, there should be plenty of opportunities to fly an A380 in the coming years. There are 76 superjumbo in service, 165 in custody and only eight have retired so far, reports the aviation analytical firm. Cirium A tourism power plant has registered only 45 international visitors in 2021 Almost all that small handful of tourists arrived on the island by private yacht, as the island’s Ngurah Rai International Airport has been closed to international flights almost all year round. While the airport was officially reopened for international flights in October, so far it handles only domestic flights, mainly from Jakarta. To come to Bali, foreign visitors must obtain a $ 300 business visa, undergo multiple PCR tests, and purchase special health insurance. Copenhagen is passing a moment The teenage aviator lands the historic flight A 19-year-old woman will embark on a flight just around the globe with a mission to close the gender gap in aviation and potentially be the first person to circulate the world with a microlight aircraft. CNN’s Kim Brunhuber reports. Zara Rutherford, 19, landed in Seoul this month from Russia as part of her quest to become the youngest woman to fly alone around the world. In case you missed it Why we are actually in love with airplane food. Sweden’s Ice Hotel has a brand new royal suite. These are some of the more unusual new models of airplane seats. A year after opening, Berlin’s accursed airport is still in crisis. This skyscraper superyacht has two infinity pools.

