The UN Human Rights Council is voting on an international inquiry into abuses in Ethiopia

The UN Human Rights Council voted on Friday to set up an independent inquiry into abuses in the Ethiopian conflict, after a senior UN official said there had been violations from all sides and mass arrests under one blow. of government.

Ethiopia said it was “extremely disappointed” by the move and vowed not to co-operate, describing the mechanism as “politically motivated”.

The resolution, brought by the European Union and backed by Western states, passed despite objections from Ethiopia, which denied allegations of abuse and said it had already co-operated in investigations into the one-year war.

“A number of these violations could constitute crimes against humanity and urgently require further investigation by independent experts,” the EU delegation to the UN in Geneva said in a statement welcoming the decision.

The resolution creates a panel of three members a year to gather evidence and identify those responsible for violations with a view to future prosecution.

“Ethiopia wants to reiterate that it will not cooperate with the established mechanism set against it against its consent,” the government said in a statement.

“No more double standards; no more unilateral coercive measures; no more interference in internal affairs under the pretext of human rights.”

Earlier, Ethiopia’s envoy to the UN in Geneva Zenebe Kebede denounced what he said was a series of abuses by rebel forces from the northern Tigray region.

Thousands of civilians have died and millions have fled the conflict between the federal government and rebel forces, including loyal fighters of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which has dominated Ethiopia’s ruling coalition for nearly 30 years.

There was no immediate comment from TPLF on Friday. In the past, she has said that some soldiers or individual militias may have committed abuses that need to be investigated, but that the regular Tigrayan forces are well disciplined.

‘Great concern’

The vote on the motion after a one-day special session was 21 for, 15 against, including China and Russia, with 11 abstentions at the 47-member forum in Geneva.

The African group of countries had also demanded that the resolution be rejected, saying the proposed investigative mechanism was “counterproductive and is likely to exacerbate tensions”.

But six African countries, including Senegal and Sudan, broke the ranking and abstained.

UN Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada al-Nashif said at the hearing that all parties to the deepening conflict in northern Ethiopia are committing serious human rights violations and should withdraw from the war.

About 5,000 to 7,000 people have been arrested, including nine UN staff, under a state of emergency and its “extremely broad provision” declared by the government last month, she said.

“Many have been arrested without communication or in unknown places. This is tantamount to enforced disappearance and a very troubling issue,” she said.

Zenebe of Ethiopia did not comment directly on the bans. But he said the state-appointed Ethiopian Commission on Human Rights had already worked with the UN human rights office to investigate allegations of abuse and was ready to do so again.

This joint investigation published last month revealed that all parties to the Tigray conflict had committed violations that could constitute war crimes.

Several Tigrayans groups criticized the investigation, saying it had ignored many widely reported and well-documented mass killings. The government also complained that it had not covered up the crimes committed by Tigrayan forces in the Amhara region. But the report said it could not be an exhaustive list of all crimes.

The US State Department said Friday that Washington is “very concerned” by unconfirmed reports claiming mass bans, killings and forced expulsions of ethnic Tigers in western Tigray by Amhara security forces.

(REUTERS)