International
Russia threatens to raise money if West ignores its demandsExBulletin
Photo by Thomas Peter / AP
MOSCOW Russia could take new unspecified measures to ensure its security if the US and its allies continue to take provocative actions and ignore Moscow ‘s demand for guarantees hindering NATO enlargement in Ukraine, a diplomat said on Saturday. high.
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov accused Western allies of repeatedly pushing the envelope into relations with Russia and warned that Moscow could also step up in advance if the West does not take its demands seriously.
Ryabkov’s statement in an interview with the Interfax news agency came a day after Moscow submitted draft security documents urging NATO to deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and to cancel the alliance’s military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe. , bold ultimatums that are almost certain for him. to be rejected by the US and its allies.
The publication of the demands contained in a proposed Russia-US security treaty and a security agreement between Moscow and NATO comes amid rising tensions over a gathering of Russian troops near Ukraine that has raised fears of an invasion. Russia has denied that it has plans to attack its neighbor, but seeks legal guarantees that would preclude NATO enlargement and the deployment of weapons there.
Russian President Vladimir Putin raised the issue of security guarantees in last week’s video call with US President Joe Biden. During the conversation, Biden expressed concern about a gathering of Russian troops near Ukraine and warned him that Russia would face “serious consequences” if Moscow attacked its neighbor.
Photo file Vadim Savitskiy / AP
“They have expanded the boundaries of what is possible,” Ryabkov told Interfax in response to a question about the Western threat of new tough sanctions against Moscow.
“But they fail to consider that we will take care of our security and act in a way similar to NATO logic and we will also start to expand the boundaries of what is possible sooner or later,” he said. Ryabkov. “We will find all the ways, means and solutions necessary to guarantee our security.”
He did not elaborate on what action Russia could take if its demands were rejected by the West.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stressed on Friday that any security talks with Moscow should take into account the concerns of the transatlantic alliance and involve Ukraine and other partners. The White House also said it was discussing proposals with US allies and partners, but noted that all countries have the right to determine their own future without outside interference.
Ryabkov said NATO moves have become increasingly provocative, describing them as “balancing on the brink of war”. He added that Russia now wants to hear a Western response before raising the antenna.
“We do not want a conflict. We want to reach an agreement on a reasonable basis,” he said. “Before we draw any conclusions about what to do next and what steps can be taken, we must make sure that the response is negative. I hope the response will be relatively constructive and we will engage in talks.”
He said the deployment of NATO troops near Russia in the Baltic and Black Sea regions had challenged Russia’s core security interests, adding that “no one should underestimate Moscow’s determination to defend its national security interests. “.
Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and shortly thereafter withdrew its support following a separatist insurgency in the east of the country. More than seven years of fighting have killed over 14,000 people and destroyed the industrial heart of Ukraine, known as the Donbas.
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/12/18/1065470550/russia-envoy-says-moscow-might-up-the-ante-if-the-west-ignores-its-demands
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]