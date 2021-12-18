Russia threatens to raise money if West ignores its demandsExBulletin



MOSCOW Russia could take new unspecified measures to ensure its security if the US and its allies continue to take provocative actions and ignore Moscow ‘s demand for guarantees hindering NATO enlargement in Ukraine, a diplomat said on Saturday. high.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov accused Western allies of repeatedly pushing the envelope into relations with Russia and warned that Moscow could also step up in advance if the West does not take its demands seriously.

Ryabkov’s statement in an interview with the Interfax news agency came a day after Moscow submitted draft security documents urging NATO to deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and to cancel the alliance’s military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe. , bold ultimatums that are almost certain for him. to be rejected by the US and its allies.

The publication of the demands contained in a proposed Russia-US security treaty and a security agreement between Moscow and NATO comes amid rising tensions over a gathering of Russian troops near Ukraine that has raised fears of an invasion. Russia has denied that it has plans to attack its neighbor, but seeks legal guarantees that would preclude NATO enlargement and the deployment of weapons there.

Russian President Vladimir Putin raised the issue of security guarantees in last week’s video call with US President Joe Biden. During the conversation, Biden expressed concern about a gathering of Russian troops near Ukraine and warned him that Russia would face “serious consequences” if Moscow attacked its neighbor.



“They have expanded the boundaries of what is possible,” Ryabkov told Interfax in response to a question about the Western threat of new tough sanctions against Moscow.

“But they fail to consider that we will take care of our security and act in a way similar to NATO logic and we will also start to expand the boundaries of what is possible sooner or later,” he said. Ryabkov. “We will find all the ways, means and solutions necessary to guarantee our security.”

He did not elaborate on what action Russia could take if its demands were rejected by the West.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stressed on Friday that any security talks with Moscow should take into account the concerns of the transatlantic alliance and involve Ukraine and other partners. The White House also said it was discussing proposals with US allies and partners, but noted that all countries have the right to determine their own future without outside interference.

Ryabkov said NATO moves have become increasingly provocative, describing them as “balancing on the brink of war”. He added that Russia now wants to hear a Western response before raising the antenna.

“We do not want a conflict. We want to reach an agreement on a reasonable basis,” he said. “Before we draw any conclusions about what to do next and what steps can be taken, we must make sure that the response is negative. I hope the response will be relatively constructive and we will engage in talks.”

He said the deployment of NATO troops near Russia in the Baltic and Black Sea regions had challenged Russia’s core security interests, adding that “no one should underestimate Moscow’s determination to defend its national security interests. “.

Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and shortly thereafter withdrew its support following a separatist insurgency in the east of the country. More than seven years of fighting have killed over 14,000 people and destroyed the industrial heart of Ukraine, known as the Donbas.