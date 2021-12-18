Yes, pandemic fatigue is a problem, experts say. Will it make Omicron worse?

Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney said recently that, despite the rapid spread of Omicronvariant across the country, Canadians may be “outside their borders” of further public health restrictions they are willing to accept.

“Widespread discrepancy,”he told the National Post, was undermining the credibility of public health measures and that many Albertans “have just tuned in”.

This adjustment is part of what is described as “pandemic fatigue” the fatigue of some people to adhere more to coronavirus-related restrictions and public health measures as the pandemic lingers.

But some experts say it is still unclear what role fatigue may play in people who ignore the new round of restrictions being implemented against Omicron.

“It remains to be seen,” said Jason Harley, assistant professor in the surgery departmentIN McGillUniversity in Montreal, whose research focuses on psychological well-being and education.

FRIEND | Trudeau says Omicron does not care if Canadians are tired of the restrictions:

“Omicron does not care if we are tired of the restrictions,” says Trudeau Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tells CBC News Political Correspondent Rosemary Barton that he believes public health orders will not have to be enforced to the same extent as they were in previous waves because Canadians have seen them work. 1:28

“I think it can vary from person to person. Psychology is a big kind of complex field because there are so many differences between individuals.”

What makes pandemic fatigue so challenging “are all its psychological aspects,” they said.

“These are things we need to be really careful about,” Harley said. “Having to hear the word ‘restriction’ again is almost a provocative word. And we know when it comes to emotions that emotions can really hinder the processing of information and the tendency towards information properly.”

As early as May 2020, before the introduction of vaccines and only a year and a half in isolation, the World Health Organization (WHO) was warning that member states across Europe were reporting pandemic fatigue to their populations “posing a serious threat for efforts to control the spread of the virus. “

“The perceived threat of the virus may decrease as people become accustomed to its existence.” WHO writes in a report.

Steven Taylor, professor of psychiatry at British Columbia University and author ofPsychology of Pandemics, says his research has found that as people become more and more anxious during 2020 and 2021, most are adhering to pandemic constraints.

Police use the water ball to distribute demonstrators while exploding clashes during a protest against Belgian government measures to curb COVID-19, Brussels on December 5th. (Kenzo Tribouillard / AFP / Getty Images)

‘They’re done with it’

““But there is a growing minority of people who say they’re done with it and more and more are not adhering to the guidelines,” he said.

“So I think Prime Minister Kenney has a point.”

Psychologically, Taylor referred to pandemic fatigue as a low-grade chronic stress response.

“People are social animals. You put them under chronic stress and block their access to social paths, you will see things like an increase in nervousness, inconsistency,” he said.

Taylor and colleagues recently submitted for publication their study, Who Develops Pandemic Fatigue ?, in which they surveyed approximately 6,000 Canadians and Americans.

He said they found that while many people are “burned out” by COVID and COVID-related news, many are still adhering to social distancing and travel restrictions.

“It’s like, ‘We’re tired of that. “We hate it, but we have to do it anyway. Most people are on board,” he said.

However, the researchers also found that pandemic fatigue affects “a significant minority of people” who tended to have “higher levels of emotional burnout, pessimism, apathy and cynical or negative beliefs” about the pandemic.

The research found that these people were more “narcissistic, righteous and more sociable” and more likely to report being infected with SARS-CoV-2, which they considered an “exaggerated” threat.

“In other words, pandemic fatigue was associated with increased self-interest at the expense of community needs,” the study says.

A problem related to desensitization to COVID-19 was investigated in a last opinion in the New York Times by Adam Grant, a professor and organizational psychologist at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Grant referred to an Ipsospoll of recent Americans who found that despite Omicron’s risks, only 23 percent said they were likely to cancel their vacation plans, and only 28 percent said they were likely to stop meeting with others. outside their families.

Unlike the onset of the pandemic, “many people are no longer so afraid of COVID-19,” he wrote.

“The seemingly constant flow of emergency alerts has dulled the response of many people to the pandemic of this pandemic, causing them to abandon their care, soothe their limitations and masking habits, or even reject potentially life-saving vaccines.”

This has led to a form of “systematic desensitization”.

“At this point, it’s as if we had built antibodies against fear.”