



The big idea: What if the longest war does not end? Daily tries to uncover a new idea in each episode. Below, we go deeper into one of those from our show this week. People were falling from the sky, their bodies shrinking to small points on the horizon, obscured by the plane discharge and the high August heat. In a viral video taken on the tarmac at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, the world watched as Afghans were caught in vain behind a boarding plane trying to escape Taliban rule. The video captured the fear that reigned in Afghanistan as US troops withdrew from the country, a fear of Taliban brutality and a return to their last harsh, authoritarian rule. But months after the US withdrawal, the Taliban have been beaten for international legitimacy. Now, another fear is set in Afghanistan: the fear of famine, as the country’s economy has collapsed, fueling one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world. An estimated 22.8 million people, more than half the country’s population are expected to face potentially life-threatening food insecurity this winter.

The United States has publicly tried to wash its hands of the ongoing responsibility in Afghanistan, with President Biden justifying the chaotic withdrawal of troops from saying he would not last this war forever. But American influence is still shaping the lives and livelihoods of millions of Afghans in the form of economic sanctions that reveal there will be no clear end to America’s longest war. Below, we take a closer look at the impact of the sanctions discussed on Wednesday’s show. Continued American influence in Afghanistan For years, Afghanistan was an auxiliary country. US and international aid accounted for 45 percent of the country’s GNP and funded 75 percent of the government budget, including health and education services. But with the invasion of the Taliban, this aid and cash flowing into the Afghan economy is almost gone. As the Taliban took over, the Biden administration froze Afghanistan’s $ 9.5 billion in foreign exchange reserves and stopped sending US-dollar remittances on which Afghanistan’s central bank relied. The American goal was simple: Keep the money from falling into the hands of the Taliban. But the effects of this policy were much more complex. While US sanctions were intended to punish the Taliban for their military acquisition and limit their ability to establish governing legitimacy, the result has been a wholesale economic collapse in the country. Afghanistan under Taliban rule With the withdrawal of the US military on August 30, Afghanistan quickly fell back under Taliban control. Across the country, there is widespread anxiety about the future. You now have a crisis in almost every dimension, said Anthony H. Cordesman, emeritus chair in strategy at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Now there is an aid crisis, a financial crisis, a job crisis, a governance crisis and a legal crisis. With billions of dollars in frozen state assets abroad, Afghan banks are paralyzed and the country faces a severe shortage of money, which has damaged business, hampered humanitarian services, raised food and fuel prices, and sparked a widespread crisis. urie.

Widespread hunger is the most devastating sign of the economic crisis and, with winter approaching, pressure on the US government is increasing to change course. Impact of sanctions IN end of September, the Biden administration issued two exemptions from sanctions for humanitarian organizations. But some have criticized it these exceptions are vague and insufficient. In a country where the boundaries of government units are blurred, some humanitarian organizations and donors fear they may face unintentional sanctions violations while continuing to support critical public services. In particular, the exemptions do not apply to employees who pay as teachers in government-run schools and doctors in state hospitals. Sanctions are also hampering general humanitarian operations. Many foreign banks relying on aid organizations to transfer funds to Afghanistan have severed ties with Afghan banks. And the liquidity crisis severely restrains the amount organizations can withdraw to pay vendors or aid workers. David Miliband, a former British foreign secretary who is now chairman of the International Rescue Committee, questioned the argument for sanctions, which have been described as essential to US security. Threat no. 1 of the failure to lift sanctions is for Afghan lives, but the number 2 threat is to American reputation, he said. Nr. 3, there is a threat to American interests, because if the explosion continues in Afghanistan, there are regional echoes. The lesson of the modern world is that instability everywhere has wavy effects. That’s actually not a tricky security question, he added. US officials insist that sanctions will remain in force and argue that multilateral assistance from the United Nations and member states could support Afghans as winter approaches. The US government has provided over $ 450 million in humanitarian aid and has requested multilateral assistance to Afghans.

U.S. assistance, of course, is not enough to address the potential needs of Afghanistan, said Ambassador Jeffrey DeLaurentis, a senior adviser to the U.S. Mission to the United Nations. said at a Security Council conference. We welcome creative solutions from the international community to help mitigate these challenges in a way that limits unnecessary benefits to the Taliban and sanctioned individuals. Mr Milband said: We should not be so creative. It is very, very clear why one million children and nine million Afghans are on the brink of starvation. My political judgment is that if people die of starvation in Afghanistan, it will not be the Taliban who are to blame, he said. The blame will be the West.

From the Daily team: A look back at 2021

It was a year that, at times, felt indistinguishable from the previous one. The Daily spent it covering up a crisis that felt both extraordinary and commonplace: We chronicled coronavirus vaccines, followed up the growth of variants, and entered the schools most affected by the pandemic.

But our team also looked for the stories that stood out: the Capitol Uprising, the evolution of cryptocurrency, and the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban. We told these stories through the voices of people who had seen them for themselves. We walked inside an abortion clinic in Oklahoma, watched the Broadways reopen, and investigated the rise of the German far right. It has been another great year, and you were grateful that you stayed with us all the time. If you missed any episodes, we’ve compiled a list of our best shows of the year. But we also asked you what were your favorite episodes. Here’s what you said (these answers are easily modified): I live in Canada and sometimes it’s hard to understand why some topics are so controversial (guns, abortion, healthcare) but episode They do not realize they were real people stood out because it highlighted the real impact the law had on life of people. I got so excited listening to their stories that I had to take a break from work. Rushika Khatkar, 23, from Ottawa, Canada

My husband thinks my listening to The Daily is a financial obligation because I regularly want to send money to the different people you introduce. Carolyn Cohen, 52, from New York City, who cited our NFT episodes and the story of N, the young Afghan girl hiding from the Taliban, as some of the best shows of the year.

