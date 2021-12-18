Kelowna man found guilty of deliberately inciting hatred against Congolese ethnic group





A man from Kelowna has pleaded guilty to intentional incitement to hatred after being indicted by the war crimes section at the RCMP earlier this year. Kibwe Ngoie-Ntombe, 52, was charged with attacking the people he identified as Kasaian , from the Congolese region of Katanga, in a series of online videos on Facebook and YouTube. Ngoie-Ntombe was granted asylum in Australia before arriving in Canada 15 years ago, but he is originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo. His accusation of intentionally promoting hatred is very rare in Canada and required a signature from UN Attorney General David Eby. The case was the focus of an investigation involving the FBI, the U.S. Department of Justice and the Australian Federal Police, among many other investigative bodies. On Thursday, Ngoie-Ntombe pleaded guilty to charges of intentionally inciting hatred, along with a charge of intimidation. “I’m very proud of the women and men who worked together in this investigation,” Insp said. Franois Courtemanche, from the RCMP war crimes section, in a statement. “These highly skilled police officers and civil servants need to review very graphic material in pursuit of justice.” Courtemanche says the investigation into Ngoie-Ntombe began in June 2020 after a complaint emerged about his videos. Part of the war crimes section’s responsibility is to “protect Canada from being a safe haven for those who promote hatred worldwide”. The RCMP subsequently launched a criminal investigation against Ngoie-Ntombe, who pleaded guilty in Kelowna law courts on 16 December. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 17, 2022. Many of the Kibwe Ngoie-Ntombe videos remain online. The RCMP said he targeted an ethnic group in today’s Democratic Republic of the Congo. (YouTube) The videos remain online The people Ngoie-Ntombe found guilty of targeting are better known as Luba, according to Simon Fraser University Assistant Professor Jason Stearns, and many of them migrated to the Katanga region of Congo. Tensions between Luba and other communities escalated in the years following the independence of the Democratic Republic of Congo in 1960, culminating in the 1990s with conflicts resulting in serious human rights abuses. UN peacekeepers are photographed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Ethnic tensions in the region have led to human rights violations in the past. ((Jerome Delay / Associated Press)) Stearns says Ngoie-Ntombe types of videos were accused of circulating in the area from time to time, especially during elections, when candidates incite ethnic tensions to win votes. In the videos, many of which still remain online, Ngoie-Ntombe is seen using derogatory terms to refer to “Kasaians” and also urging them to “go home”. “I hope this is an early solution [of the case] will provide a closure and peace for the victims, “Courtemanche said.

