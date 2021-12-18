Dogs boosted owners’ emotional health during the pandemic, the study found

One in five American families has adopted a dog or cat since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a National Survey of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. These are many new fluffy additions to the family, but can we blame our neighbors?

Our dog and cat friends are stupid, attentive and always manage to put a smile on our faces and new research suggests that human’s best friend has provided dog owners with the extra love and social support they needed to get through a year of isolation, social distancing. working from home and a raging global health crisis.

In one Study published in December in the journal PLoS One, scientists reported that dog owners had more social support and fewer depressive symptoms during the COVID-19 pandemic compared to non-dog peers.

Dogs play an important role in people’s emotional lives. And it seems like they helped their owners cope better with this difficult situation we were all in, says Francois Martin, PhD, lead author of the study, who is a researcher in the animal behavior and welfare group at Nestl Purina in St. explores the interactions between humans and their pets. (Pet food company Purina funded the research.)

Dr. Martin, who owns two Great Danes, says dogs were the last companion of the blockage, regardless of whether we wanted to look in excess King Tiger on Netflix, bake sourdough bread or do like Marie Kondo and ruin the house.

I am always amazed that dogs are delightful with every agenda we propose to them. They are extremely smart, social animals, adapted to our feelings and signals. They are always happy to see that this kind of comfort is powerful during these times, says Martin.

CONNECTED: Who (and what) is going through these COVID times?

Dog owners felt more supported throughout COVID

The study by the Martins team included 1,535 volunteer participants from across the United States, 768 dog owners, and 767 potential dog owners (defined for the purpose of this study as people who said they were extremely interested in having a dog in the future) . Because the researchers only wanted to zero in on dog ownership, participants had no other types of pets. People who had service dogs, emotional support, or therapy were also excluded from the study.

In November 2020 or February 2021, both groups responded to online questionnaires on topics such as the amount of social support they felt like they had from family and friends, along with their levels of happiness, anxiety, and depression. The questions were designed using six certified psychometric scales used by psychologists to diagnose and measure levels of depression, anxiety, and general mood.

Sixty-seven percent of all study participants said their emotions had been affected somewhat tremendously, while 45 percent said their finances were hit during the pandemic. Seventy-two percent of participants said their lifestyle had also changed drastically since March 2020.

But the researchers found that people who had dogs reported having more social support available to them. In the study, social support meant three things: being caring, feeling loved and valued, and having a sense of belonging.

The effect was not large compared to the group without dogs, but Martin says it was still statistically significant. While the results of dog owners depression were also lower, it is worth noting that there were no differences between the two groups in levels of anxiety and happiness.

CONNECTED: Solo activities for managing loneliness

The Emotional Benefits of Pet Ownership is a growing field of research

The findings are based on growing research that highlighted the benefits of pet ownership amid the pandemic, says Nancy Gee, PhD, professor of psychiatry and director of the Center for Human-Animal Interaction at the Commonwealth University of Virginia in Richmond. She has been studying human-animal interaction for the past 20 years.

We need more research on a topic like this that uses proven, credible, and standardized measures of loneliness, anxiety, and depression, says Dr. Gee.

Gee is a co-author of research published in August 2021 in the journal Animals which found that according to survey responses from 1,199 people, more than 85 percent of dog owners and 75 percent of cat owners believed that their pets had a positive effect on their well-being during the pandemic. (Participants completed surveys between June 2020 and January 2021.)

CONNECTED: Life in a new normalcy: How to practice self-care during a pandemic

According to research, people reported that their dogs helped them get out of the house for a daily walk for fresh air, to exercise and to interact with neighbors.

Pets provided a sense of purpose or a reason to continue, helped the family maintain a daily routine, and gave owners a welcome distraction from rising infection rates and updates on social distance rules, according to data collected from the survey. .

Other COVID-era studies found that dog owners also felt that keeping their pet around made isolation easier, providing a companion to speak out loud and hug, according to astudy published in August 2020 in International Journal of Social Psychiatry.

The Gees team concluded from their research that owning a pet means never being alone.

Dogs deserve more credit beyond being ridiculous companions, says Gee. from lowering blood pressure AND risk of heart disease to improving mood and stress levels, research shows that they can do wonders for our physical and mental health. According to Study published in 2017 in the journal Limits in Psychology.

There is more to it than just making us smile. There is something special about our relationship with dogs and how they help us connect with other people and our world, says Gee.

CONNECTED: Mental Health 2020 in a nutshell: A psychiatrist reflects on a year of therapy