Toronto police chief says senior officer who admitted to stealing drugs should have been charged – Toronto





The Toronto police chief admits that a senior officer who admitted to stealing drugs while on duty should have faced charges. Veteran murder detective Paul Worden quietly retired from the Toronto Police Department last January. Two weeks later, a report in the Toronto Star revealed that he had been forced to withdraw after being caught stealing opioids from the lockers where evidence was kept. In exchange for giving a statement to investigators with professional standards of how he stole evidence due to his addiction to prescription pain medication, which began when he was injured at work, the detective was not charged. Read more: Former Toronto detective admits to taking opioids seized from police lockers for personal use On Friday, in an interview with Global News, Toronto Police Chief James Ramer said the decision not to charge Worden was a mistake. The story goes down the ad “This is now being investigated by the OPP. “I think it was a focus on the well-being of our people who were involved and I think, again, with good intentions, but it’s not the way to go,” Ramer said. “You know, we have to make sure we are consulting with the Crown’s lawyers and taking the right steps to make sure people are held accountable. ” Trends Support for COVID-19 blockages diminishes as Omicron spreads across Canada: poll

Are you considering canceling or changing your flight due to Omicron? Here's what you need to know Ramer said that after discussions with Worden's lawyer, an agreement was reached and after that there was no possibility of accusing him under the agreement. But Ramer said Friday that he "absolutely" should have been charged. Worden's lawyer told Global News at the time that he was pleased that the Toronto Police Department was taking a progressive approach to the matter, dealing with Worden's confession through a medical lens.















2:21

Veteran murder detective in Toronto admits to stealing drugs from evidence closet





Veteran murder detective in Toronto admits to stealing drugs from evidence closet February 18, 2021

Ramer said that since then a policy change has been made so that the Crown can be consulted in a similar situation. The story goes down the ad Ramer, who was not involved in the decision not to charge Worden, said surveillance cameras are now placed in every test closet in the city. Ramer added that if Worden had been charged, there would have been an opportunity for liability. “Often when you charge people, you are able to use welfare delivery more effectively because they will want to demonstrate, and their counselor will want to demonstrate, that they are seeking treatment, that they are receiving help for “to get the best test results,” he said. An OPP investigation into how the situation was handled is ongoing and Ramer said he will look into the implementation of any recommendations coming from the report. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

