The Trump International Hotel report in Washington exposes corruption gaps

Donald Trump should never have been allowed to retain ownership of his hotel in Washington, DC while he was president. A new report confirmed that controls supposedly set up to curb potential corruption failed completely. Trump exposed these flaws in the system; Congress must act now before they are used again.

This week, the House Transport and Infrastructure House Committee released a report finding that the General Services Administration, the federal agency overseeing the leasing of Trump Organizations to the Old Post Office for the Trump International Hotel in Washington, failed. fully in preventing or even identifying legal and Constitutional Violations stemming from Trump’s ownership of the hotel, which the committee said operated at a loss for 33 of the 53 months between September 2016 and January 2021.

According to lawmakers, the GSA has never checked whether Trump complied with the Constitution’s compensation clauses, which prohibit a president from receiving payments or benefits from foreign and domestic governments. He never considered whether his reimbursements to the government for foreign government hotel expenses were correct or whether hotel loans created conflicts of interest. Trump’s political appointees in the GSA even made decisions that affected the financial interest of Trumps properties, which was predictable, with Trump essentially serving as both landlord and tenant.

Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., Committee chairman, told NBC News that the report highlights the flagrant mismanagement of the Old Post Office GSA leases and its attempt to remove its responsibility to support and protect U.S. Constitution award clauses. (Trump has remained the mother in the report so far.)

Here’s why it matters: The hotel was the epicenter of Trumps bribery. Anyone looking to win the favor of his administration can simply go to his hotel by name, a few blocks away from the White House and get some money.

On issues of taxation, environmental regulation, and foreign policy, we never knew if the Trumps administration was making decisions in the interests of the American people or in the interests of its bottom line. When Trump refused to take any action after Saudi Arabian agents brutally killed a US-based journalist, did that have to do with Saudi officials pay thousands for rooms at the Trump Hotel? When the Trump administration gave unprecedented business to private prison companies, it was because they kept events on his properties?

We can not say that we did not warn the GSA. My organization, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, sent a letter seconds after Trump was sworn in, asking the agency to start the process to find out that Trump was in breach of her contract, which she said could not be held by a government official.

Instead, the GSA turned a blind eye to the apparent problems in a contract it oversaw. Perhaps the guards were too scared to crucify their politically appointed managers or the president himself. They went to work. They should have done better, but it’s too much to ask bureaucrats to stand up against the weight of the leaders they report to.

We need stronger protections. There must be responsibility for Trump’s continued, corrupt disregard for the Constitution, the law, and the principles of ethics. But we must also acknowledge that we can no longer count inherently in the trust and commitment to the rule of law from those in our highest offices. Trump could return to that position in the future. Others, seeing what he accomplished, could follow his example. We need to strengthen our laws and institutions to protect ourselves against those who will and will abuse them.

The report recommends reforms including strengthening the GSA audit power and its inspector general and strengthening government lease bans held for the benefit of senior government officials. These measures are important and must be approved by Congress. But as the commission acknowledged, they are not enough. Congress needs to tighten laws that stop presidential corruption out of control.

of The Defense of Our Democracy Act, which the House passed last week, includes provisions that strengthen the implementation of rewards clauses and give more teeth to congressional oversight and more protection for inspectors general and whistleblowers. The Senate must approve it as soon as possible. The House-to-People Act passed key ethical provisions requiring presidents to sell any business they own before taking office. It’s up to the Senate to pass them as well.

Donald Trump mocked the presidency and abused every ethics regulation he could. Still, years later, it was being revealed how bad those abuses were or could have been. Let’s make sure we are not in this situation anymore.