A Look at Phase III of the Great Hall of Fame Ticket to the Denver International Airport – CBS Denver

DENVER (CBS4)Leaders of Denver International Airport on Thursday tried to argue the need for a $ 1.1 billion to $ 1.3 billion Third Phase reconstruction project.

This is the best time to finish what we started. This terminal and this airport and this airport is 26 years old and is showing its age, said CEO Phil Washington. A new terminal sets us up for the next 20 or 30 years.

Years when the airport is estimated to have a 30% increase in passenger traffic up to 100 million per year. The airport needs the approval of the city council as it hopes to issue bonds that will be paid with airport fees for things like passenger travel and parking. A business committee has already signed the plan.

I’ve been around a lot of projects where people do it halfway and all of that. No, we must do it properly for the good of our region, Washington said.

It follows rude sled trips in the early part of the Great Hall project that resulted in the dissolution of a public-private partnership with the Great Hall Partners, which was abruptly cut short in 2019 between overruns and delays by only 25 per cent. of completed construction.

The Great Hall project is divided into three phases. Phase One was completed in October with refurbished checkpoints for United, Southwest and Frontier Airlines and new bathrooms.

The second phase that is now underway implies a new security checkpoint at Level Six, which was a big part of the prayer for the original renovation, to eliminate the large open areas where passengers are checked.

The airport was designed and commissioned before 9/11 and security needs have changed. The total cost of this third phase will be $ 1.1 billion to $ 1.3 billion depending on whether the cost of building an Aviation Excellence and Equality Center as an employment training facility will be increased. Phases 1 and 2 are expected to reach up to $ 770 million.

There was not enough money to do the full project as originally envisaged, said general counsel Debbie Ortega, who voted against the First Phase. Shock with glue is a concern, but I think many of us on the council are trying to do our proper care.

This means asking if the high price is necessary.

We also need to make sure we do not create that turning point there, the affordability of the airport does not meet the average traveler.

Council member Kevin Flynn stated in an email, I see some scope elements that will call the value into question, though I would not call them “thick”. For example, do we need to update all the luggage loading carousels to level 5?

Flynn noted the increase mentioned by Washington as significant in the redesign.

The airport is designed for 50 million passengers with 60% of them stopping only at contests to change planes, he stated via email. But we have seen Denver-based origin and destination passengers make up 60% of more passengers. This means that more than 40 million people are entering and leaving the Jeppesen Terminal instead of the 20 million it was designed for.

Ortega also noted the importance of deciding on the future with forward growth, obviously trying to complete it in a way that addresses the functionality of moving people across the Great Hall.

The full council has yet to vote on the issue, but this vote could take place in a few weeks.