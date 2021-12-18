



Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical drama Belfast led the field of nominations for the 11th Annual International Awards of the Australian Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AACTA), announced Friday, with seven nominations in seven film categories. The Power of the Dog, Western’s first feature film starring Benedict Cumberbatch and director Jane Campion in 12 years, follows with six nominations, including for Best Picture. Other nominees for Best Picture include Dune, Belfast, Being Ricardos AND Pizza jamballi. In the global television categories, Legacy received three nominations, including Best Drama Series and Acting Nominations for Sarah Snook and Jeremy Strong. Others nominated for Best Drama Series were Squid Game, Mare of Easttown, The Handmaid’s Tale AND Maid. White Lotus also received three nominations, including for best comedy, with that category as well The Great, Sex Education, Ted Lasso, The Kominsky Method AND Hacks. The AACTA Award nominations, set by Australian filmmakers and content creators, also gave Nicole Kidman two mentions, including Best Actress for her star as Lucille Ball in Being Ricardos, and for the best actress in a series for her work in Nine perfect aliens. Last year, the AACTA International Awards expanded to include global TV in four new categories: Best Drama Series, Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Series, and Best Actress in a Series. Usually held in Los Angeles, this year the awards show will be presented virtually on January 27 on a digital platform yet to be announced. “It is extremely encouraging to see so many Australians nominated and featured on the international stage. We wish them good luck together with all the nominees and look forward to seeing the results at the beginning of the new year, “AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella said in a statement. The full list of nominees is as follows: International Award for Best Picture

Being Ricardos

Belfast

Dune

Pizza jamballi

Nitram

The Power of the Dog The main main actor

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Caleb Landry Jones – Nitram

Andrew Garfield – Mark, mark… Boom!

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The tragedy of Macbeth The main main actress

Penelope Cruz – Parallel mothers

Lady Gaga – Gucci House

Jennifer Hudson – respect

Nicole Kidman – Being Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer Best Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe – Belfast

Cate Blanchett – Do not look up

Judi Dench – Belfast

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Sally Hawkins – Spencer Best Supporting Actor

Bradley Cooper – Pizza jamballi

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Ciaran Hinds – Belfast

Al Pacino – Gucci House

Smit-Mcphee Code – The Power of the Dog The best director

Belfast – Kenneth Branagh

Dune – Denis Villeneuve

Pizza jamballi – Paul Thomas Anderson

Nitram – Justin Kurzel

The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion The best case scenario

Being Ricardos – Aaron Sorkin

Belfast – Kenneth Branagh

Pizza jamballi – Paul Thomas Anderson

Nitram – Shaun Grant

The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion International Television Awards The best drama

maid

Mare and Easttown

Nine perfect aliens

Squid game

Legacy

The tale of the maid The best comedy

Hacks

Sex education

Ted Lasso

Big

Kominsky method

White Lotus Best Actor in a Series

Murray Bartlett – White Lotus

“Jung-Jae” Lee. Squid game

Ewan Mcgregor – Halston

Jeremy Strong – Legacy

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso Best Actress in a Serial

Jennifer Coolidge – White Lotus

Nicole Kidman – Nine perfect aliens

Jean Smart – Hacks

Sarah Snook – Legacy

Kate Winslet – Mare and Easttown

