International
Recognized for international work on human rights, UWindsor prof receives the prestigious American Law Award
A professor at the University of Windsor will receive a prestigious award in Washington this April.
Chile Eboe-Osuji is receiving an award for his work to further international human rights and responsibilities as a lawyer, teacher, researcher, prosecutor and international official.
The award is called the Goler T.Butcher Medal, and is presented by the American Society of International Law. It also came as a bit of a surprise.
“I feel very excited about this. It was not something I expected,” Eboe-Osuji said. “When it came, I was here in Toronto preparing my course for my students at the University of Windsor and I got this email from the American Society and it was a letter and I enjoyed it very, very much.”
Eboe-Osuji said it was his family who initially pushed him into running the law.
“You have parents who encourage you in a certain direction … my father was very helpful in pushing me in the direction of the law and I accepted it, I did not rebel. I was not the rebellious type,” he said.
Born during the Nigerian Civil War, Eboe-Osuji said he left a “lasting impression on his mind”, but that his work in international law was “happenstance”.
In 1997, while practicing law in Toronto, Eboe-Osuji said a colleague asked him to be part of the United Nations International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda.
From there, his extensive resume continued; He is president of the International Criminal Court and has served as a judge for the organization for nearly 10 years, and he was the legal adviser to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights throughout his time teaching law and political science at the University of Windsor and Lancer University.
Despite this work, Eboe-Osujiis quickly points out the work that still needs to be done abroad and within Canada.
“There has been some progress, in fact the progress came in the midst of a terrible global experience in World War II,” he said, referring to the formation of the UN and the recognition that “human beings have a role to play in international law. human “.
But the genocide continues, he said, and it’s almost as if 1945 was forgotten.
“Canada has come a long way that this country has done some important things on a global stage,” Eboe-Osuji said.
Windsor Breakfast9:11International Award
“The reconciliation project is important to follow it and to build trust that lessons have been learned from that experience,” he said.
“And Canada, too, I believe, can return to what it was known for during the eras of Lester B. Pearson and Pierre Trudeau, as that middle power that was the voice of conscience among nations.”
A positive step is to see more non-white Canadian judges, he said.
Eboe-Osuji will be unveiled at this award on April 7 in Washington, DC
For more stories about the experiences of black Canadians, from anti-black racism to success stories within the black community, check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project that Black Canadians can be proud of.You can read more stories here.
