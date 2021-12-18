Top Stories of the Day – NBC 6 South Florida





It’s Friday, December 17thth – and NBC 6 has the top stories of the day. Nr. 1 – With so many people traveling internationally in the coming weeks during the holiday season, testing for COVID-19 has already become a mandatory part of travel plans. For now, anyone traveling to the United States will need to show evidence of a negative COVID-19 test within one day of boarding. For those who need tests before local trips or family gatherings,MiamiDade.govprovides a list of the nearest test site and hours. Nr. 2 – South Florida schools announced Thursday that the presence of law enforcement forces across the district will increase in light of growing social media threats. The district also referred to a widely circulated TikTok video threatening school violence on Friday, December 17th. “While this threat does not originate in the country and is not believed to be credible, there will be increased law enforcement presence in our schools.” statement read. A number of students in South Florida have been arrested in recent weeks on suspicion of making threats against public schools in the area. Nr. 3 – If pro sports leagues are the ball, COVID-19 is the baton, slapping them everywhere. Dozens of players from the NHL, NBA and NFL are currently off the field because they tested positive for the coronavirus. What is happening now over the last two years is unprecedented, he said Miami Herald sports columnist Greg Cote. The Florida Panthers currently have seven players out with Covid. The Miami Dolphins also have five off-field players, and the Miami Heats Caleb Martin is off the field. He came out positive right after the best match of his career. Nr. 4 – Every year our reporting partners at PolitFact determine which lie has had the greatest impact this year. They have been making a lie of the year since 2009 and this year is the ongoing effort to minimize the attack on the US Capitol on January 6th. PolitiFact readers chose as the lie of the year, former President Trumps claims he won re-election by an overwhelming majority. The editors of PolitiFact chose the lies that minimize the attack on the US Capitol. The two stories work side by side as an attempt to stop the American tradition of a peaceful transfer of power. Nr. 5 – The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday permanently removed a major barrier for women seeking abortion pills, eliminating a long-standing requirement for them to take the medication in person. Millions of American women will now be able to get a prescription through an online consultation and receive the pills by mail order. FDA officials said a scientific review supported expanding access, including not restricting distribution to a small number of specialist clinics and physician offices. The effect will vary by state. More than a dozen Republican-led states have passed measures restricting access to the pill, including outlawing it by mail. No. 6 – Golden Glades elementary school students received toys for the holiday season, thanks to the Jada Page Foundation. Jada, 8, was killed in a car shooting five years ago in northwest Miami-Dade. She was sitting on her father’s front porch when they were injured. A bullet hit Jada in the back of the head and her father, who police say was the intended target, was shot in the chest and survived.

