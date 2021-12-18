International
Local news is vital for the copper country News, Sports, Work
Recently, I read an article in The Atlantic that prompted me to think about the future of journalism.
The story opens with a description of the Chicago Tribune, a well-known newspaper that has gone through difficult times. Moved from the historic Tribune Tower in the heart of Chicago, to a narrow industrial block on the edge of town, the Tribune staff is a large chunk of the size it once was. The under-staffed newsroom now struggles to keep up with city news.
Over the past two decades, many newspapers have had difficulties as content and advertising have migrated to digital platforms. But, as the Atlantic article explains, the fate of the Chicago Tribune and many other once prosperous American newspapers is the result of more than just changing the media landscape.
Last May, the Tribune was bought by Alden Global Capital, a billion-dollar hedge fund that, over the past decade, has bought more than 200 American newspapers. Although Alden is now the second largest newspaper owner in the country in terms of circulation, he shows no concern for the success of his newspapers.
Instead, Alden aggressively lowers costs to maximize profits as quickly as possible. As the Atlantic said, “The model is simple: Encourage staff, sell real estate, raise subscription prices and remove as much money as possible from the company.”
This is exactly what is happening with the Tribune. Two days after the newspaper was bought by Alden, a quarter of the editorial staff was fired, leaving survivors to try to carry the burden on their shoulders.
The changes were noticeable to perceptive readers. My dad, who lives in a Chicago suburb, recently described his frustration with the rising cost of Tribune subscriptions and the declining quality of content.
Alden newspapers have cut their staff by twice the rate of competitors, a move that usually results in deteriorating quality and scope of publications. Even if a publication eventually folds, Alden and his investors enjoy healthy profits by making money from the dying paper.
While this strategy allows Alden to win quickly, it is just a death sentence for newspapers that fall under the control of the defense fund.
Due to predatory businesses like Alden, and digital competition and other market forces, more than 25% of American newspapers have gone out of business while newspaper employment has dropped by half over the past 15 years.
As of 2018, more than 300 American newspapers have been shut down. The others are done “ghost newspaper” publishing little or no original reporting. More than 1,800 communities that had a local news media in 2004 no longer had one in 2020.
The loss of local news sources is devastating to communities. Studies show that when a newspaper or other local news outlet is lost, citizens become less politically informed, less likely to vote, and less likely to run for office. The spread of misinformation is growing, along with polarization, corruption, and government dysfunction. These consequences are often more severe in rural communities.
Simply put, when a community loses its local source of information, people are less informed and less connected to their community.
Many Americans have no idea this is happening. A 2019 PEW survey found that 71% of respondents believed their local news media was doing well financially. Many communities may also not realize that their local publications are not locally owned. Today, half of all American daily newspapers are controlled by financial firms.
The Daily Mining Gazette has served the Upper Peninsula since 1858, but is now owned by a West Virginia-based company, The Ogden Newspapers Inc. Ogden owns over 100 American publications, including The Mining Journal (Marquette), Daily Press (Escanaba), and The Daily News (Iron Mountain). Ogden himself is part of a larger family-owned company that also owns Pirates Pittsburgh and several Four Seasons resorts.
Ogden seems to be a good parent company and seems to care about the Gazette’s long-term success. However, readers should be aware that the main source of print journalism in their community is controlled by a remote corporation with many media investments.
On the other hand, given the difficulties faced by local newspapers, the fact that the newspaper is owned by a large corporation may be a major reason why we have the newspaper. Although the newspaper faces many of the same difficulties as other American newspapers, it is still here, serving the country of copper.
Thankfully, the newspaper’s local reporting and editing is done by a small but dedicated team of local staff, who care deeply about the issues that affect their home. And thankfully, we have a community that cares about local news and supports Newspaper and other local publications. I am extremely grateful to the Newspaper and other local print media, radio, TV and online for keeping our area informed.
As misinformation spreads, political polarization increases, and the United States faces numerous political and structural challenges, journalism is more important now than ever. Accurate and effective reporting, especially local reporting, will always be necessary. We need to ensure that local journalism continues to serve our communities.
Nicholas Wilson is a Keweenaw resident and a news writer for the Daily Mining Gazette.
