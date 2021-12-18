More than 10,000 additional cases of Omicron reported across the UK Coronavirus





More than 10,000 additional confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been reported across the UK, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 24,968, official figures show. Data from the UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA) said there were 10,059 Omicron cases in the UK and that the number of deaths of people with the new variant in England has now risen to seven from the previous figure of one. The number of confirmed Omicron cases in England was 23,168, up 9,427 from the previous days total, official figures showed. Cases in Northern Ireland rose to 827, an increase of 514. Cases in Scotland have reached 792, an increase of 96, and in Wales are 181, 22 more than the day before. Meanwhile, hospital admissions in England for people with confirmed or suspected Omicron increased to 85, from 65. The new figures come after a top government adviser said the most effective way to stop the spread of Omicron would be to have a switch-off before Christmas. Stephen Reicher, professor of social psychology at the University of St Andrews and a member of the Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies (Sage), said it was clear that Plan B measures alone would not be enough to stop the spiral number of cases. Reicher, who was talking to him Times Radio in personal capacity, said the time to act was now. He was responding to reports that officials were drafting plans for a two-week after-Christmas blockchain. Reicher said: The only way, really, or at least the most effective way, we can have an immediate effect is to reduce the number of contacts we have. In many ways, the most effective way to reduce contact is to have a circuit breaker. Now, you can have it after Christmas, the problem is after Christmas maybe too late, maybe by then we would have had a huge increase in infections with all the impact on society. When people say look, we do not want to close: of course we do not want to close. But the problem is at the moment, things are closing anyway, due to the spread of the infection. So I think we have to act now.

