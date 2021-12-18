NS reports record overnight increase in COVID-19 cases with 426 new infections





For the third day in a row, Nova Scotia is reporting a new record high overnight increase in COVID-19 cases, with 426 new infections reported Saturday. The previous record for an increase in overnight cases was on Friday, when 394 new cases were reported. Public health says for Saturday’s infections, 296 cases are in the central area of ​​the province, 70 are in the eastern area, 35 cases are in the northern area and 25 are in the western area. The province did not provide a number for the current total count of active cases, nor did it provide an update on recoveries, vaccinations or hospitalizations on Saturday. Due to the increase in tests and positive cases, public health says they are experiencing some delays in follow-up and will try to contact anyone who has been positively confirmed by the lab within 24 hours. The province says all close contacts, including individuals who are fully vaccinated, should now be isolated for 72 hours after exposure and have a laboratory-based PCR test. Those who are fully vaccinated can stop the isolation after receiving a negative laboratory test. Those who have not been fully vaccinated should continue to be isolated, following the instructions for close contacts who have not been fully vaccinated, online. On Friday, Nova Scotia Health Authority laboratories completed 8,996 tests. POP-UP CLINIC IN ST. FX Nova Scotia Health says a pop-up testing clinic for COVID-19 will be available at St. Louis University. Francis Xavier on Saturday for individuals with acute respiratory symptoms. The clinic, which is by appointment only, will be held at St. John’s Health Center. FX (Bloomfield Center) from 2pm to 5pm. Appointments can be booked by calling 902-870-7008 one hour before the clinic opens. “The clinic will be open to adults and children six months and older who are experiencing acute respiratory symptoms that cannot be managed at home,” the health authority wrote in a press release. “People who test positive for COVID-19 may also book an appointment at the clinic and may be offered a virtual or in-person appointment. The clinic is not for people with chronic respiratory illness, those with general health concerns or who require prescription. filling or for testing or immunization for COVID-19. “ Individuals with appointments are required to come five minutes early and bring a health card if they have one. A list of pop-up testing clinics can be found at Nova Scotia Health Web page. SIALMAVE APPLICATION FOR COVID The Canadas COVID-19 Alert application is available in Nova Scotia. The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. LIST OF SYMPTOMS Anyone experiencing a new or worsening fever or cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they should be tested for COVID-19: Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Nasal discharge / nasal congestion

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://atlantic.ctvnews.ca/n-s-reports-record-high-single-day-increase-in-covid-19-cases-for-third-straight-day-with-426-new-infections-1.5712758 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos