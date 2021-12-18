The double major found the confidence to embrace opportunities

Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of profiles of prominent 2021 fall graduates.

The list of things Sydney Campton has achieved during her studies at ASU rivals only her post-graduation goals.



Sydney Campton graduated this week with bachelor’s degrees in German and management, as well as certificates in international business and cross-cutting leadership. Last month, she was named the winner of the Dean Medal for the School of International Letters and Cultures. She has accepted a job as a CDW account representative.

I had no idea that German department she even nominated me for this award, so I was shocked and honored when I discovered she was the Dean’s Medalist for SILC this semester, Campton said. Being known for all the time and effort I have put into not only my classes but also the German club, being a SPARK German teacher and being a research assistant, is so incredible. Every activity I did and every person I interacted with in SILC has shaped me and helped me in my education and helped me get here where I am today to be honored with the Dean Medal.

In class, Campton was recognized by all her professors as a dedicated, thoughtful student who was always eager to learn more and share her knowledge with her peers.

Regardless of the context, Sydney has always produced extraordinary work that speaks to a desire to understand complex socio-political and business issues from the perspective offered by the study of a second language and its cultural knowledge, the German professor said. Christiane Reves, who taught Campton in several courses, as well as an independent study. She is an in-depth thinker, intuiting complex connections that others may have difficulty seeing, and is then able to articulate these ideas to a more novice audience.

Praise went in both directions. Campton said Reves was the professor who taught her the most during her time at ASU, always finding ways to apply the topics she was learning in class to real-world situations.

She challenged me to challenge myself and not indulge in anything less than my best, Campton said. She helped me remember that it is important to apply my passions to homework and establish my personal contact in every project. Without her guidance and support, I would not be where I am today.

Another key figure in the Camptons academic journey was her mother, who reminded her of her big dreams and cheered her on every step of the way.

My mother inspired me to never give up even when things get tough, Campton said. She is the most resilient and caring person I know, and has shaped me into the woman I am today. My mom has always encouraged me to pursue what interests me and make a difference wherever I am.

Campton appreciates her success in finding the courage to pursue opportunities she was interested in even when she was anxious to apply or worried she was not qualified.

Take full advantage of every opportunity you are given because you never know when you will get that opportunity again. Although it may be difficult and push you out of your comfort zone, it will help you grow and thank yourself later for the risk, she advised prospective students.

Taking the risk is how Campton ended up earning two degrees and two certificates, but even that was not enough. She was also a student of Barrett, College of Honors, for which she completed a honors the thesis project, and she was a member of Next Generation Service Corps, a four-year leadership development program that brings together students from all ASU colleges and schools.

Camptons’s independent study course with Reves allowed him to research female volunteers for NGOs that provide services to immigrants. Her honorary thesis focused on prejudices against women in the workplace in Germany.

As a Barrett student and member of the Next Generation Service Corps, she was able to deepen her understanding of global socio-political and economic challenges. She showed excellent initiative by comparing not only existing literature, but also conducting and interpreting her interviews in German, Reves said of Camptons’ thesis work.

And outside of the classroom, Campton was just as passionate about the student organizations she helped lead, the practices she conducted, and the opportunities for success she pursued.

She served as the contact director and later president of The German devils of ASU for several semesters. She taught German to elementary and high school students through SPARK programs, part of a partnership with Goethe Institutes. She was interned for virtual volunteering departments and community leaders Society of St. Vincent de Paul, helping homeless individuals and low-income families in the Phoenix area. And last summer, she was interned for sale at a technology solutions provider CDW.

So what’s next? Campton said she will return to CDW to work as an account representative. From there, she hopes to become a global sales manager and would also like to return to school to earn a master’s degree in business administration. Her goal is to work outside the United States.

I’m excited to start my career in sales and hope it will lay the foundation for my dream of being an immigrant one day, Campton said. I enjoy learning languages ​​and cultures and would love to use those skills in my professional life as well.