



Image title, A number of letters lead to restrictions for Covid around Christmas after the first minister warned people they could catch the Omicron variant spreading rapidly if they left home. The Scottish Sun points out that this means that people can face the passage of December 25 in isolation. Image title, Focus ii is the Scottish Government’s latest instruction, which includes a plan to stop school closures in the new year. The paper says teachers will be allowed to voluntarily break isolation if that is the only way to continue teaching. Image title, The Courier, meanwhile, reports that some parents are taking their children out of school early to avoid catching Covid before Christmas. The paper says 401 students have been out of solitary confinement in Tayside and Fife since December 14. Image title, The Scottish Daily Express leads with “rage” from pub owners in Nicola Sturgeon’s support package for businesses affected by Omicron’s proliferation. Ms Sturgeon said 66 million out of a $ 100 million fund would go to hospitality – but the paper says other businesses that “have not been hit so badly” by the pandemic will also receive money. Image title, Businesses have also called for the isolation rules to be eased as they are contributing to a “secret blockade”, according to the Scottish Daily Mail. In Scotland, people living in the same family with someone who tested positive should be isolated for 10 days – even if they have a negative PCR test. Image title, Edinburgh Evening News reports that the Scottish League Cup final between Hibs and Celtic will take place this weekend – but fans have been told to stay away from Hampden if they have symptoms. Chief medical officer Gregor Smith asked viewers to do a lateral flow test before traveling to the match, the newspaper says. Image title, Cabinet Secretary Simon Case is the focus of a number of front-page pages today – The Times says the Downing Street party investigation is “in disarray” after Mr Case stepped down from his role in the investigation. Image title, Case’s role was called into question after it was alleged that a party was held in his office while London was under Covid’s rules. The Scotsman says the pressure “on the prime minister” after his party was defeated for the first time in almost 200 years in the North Shropshire by-elections. Image title, The Daily Telegraph’s assessment is that “the prime minister’s attempt to move away from losing the polls has been thwarted by new leaks.” In light of the recent defeat in the by-elections and concerns raised about the investigation of the No. 10 parties, the paper is pessimistic about Mr. Johnson’s position. Image title, The National title is based on the verdict of a conservative supporting Mr. Johnson after the loss – “one more blow and he is out”. Sir Roger Gale made the comment during an interview on BBC Radio 4 Today, the newspaper reports. Image title, The Daily Record reports that the misconduct of the two former Rangers administrators has cost taxpayers $ 40 million, according to Scottish government accounts. Image title, A family that says it is considering legal action against the NHS Lothian for failing to diagnose a birth virus that affected their daughter’s hearing is on the front page of The Herald. Image title, The Press and Journal reports on a fatal accident investigation, which could not determine what led to a fatal four-wheeled collision in Ross-shire. Image title, A transport driver in Aberdeen has repeatedly hit his wife with a stun gun while she was standing making a birthday cake, reports the Evening Express. Image title, Glasgow City Council received nearly 12,500 complaints about potholes in city streets in 2021 according to the Glasgow Times. Image title, The Weekend Telegraph distributes a grim photo of flies in Tayside, which locals say has turned a garden into a “pigsty”. Image title, And the front page of the Daily Star of Scotland is a bit more festive. The newspaper reports that it is “chances for snow” on December 25 and heads this “white Xmask”, alluding to the return of mandatory masks in some environments across the UK. Internet links The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

