How Elections Only Hong Kong Patriots strengthen Beijing’s control





Only a few of all the candidates running this year have described themselves as pro-democracy and have one thing in common: They respect Beijing’s red lines. They have avoided the kind of political stances that could lead to their disqualification or even imprisonment, such as calls for independence for Hong Kong or foreign sanctions against Hong Kong officials. In Hong Kong’s new electoral landscape, the absence of the main opposition has resulted in a strange political turn: such foreign candidates are being aided by Beijing’s representatives and allies, who would normally be their rivals. . But support is limited to help them go through the rigorous nomination process to get on the ballot, not to win votes on election day. A pro-democracy candidate, Wong Sing-chi, said he believed it was important to fight for democracy by pursuing the post, even if the system was flawed. If elected, he said, he would call for an amnesty for nonviolent protesters who have been sentenced to prison and a reduction in the use of a national security law that has repealed the dissent. Mr Wong, a former member of the Democratic Party, said he was asked twice this year by the People’s Central Government Liaison Office, Beijing’s increasingly safe arm in the city, if he would run. But he said he made the decision to run himself. After doing so, he was given a strong boost by Lo Man-tuen, a prominent pro-Beijing voice on the election committee, who helped secure enough nominations from the body to run. I’m not absolutely their cup of tea, but they also want me to run so there will be some other voices, Mr Wong said. Adrian Lau, who won a seat on district councils during a pro-democracy wave in 2019, said he was running for the legislature because some voters did not trust pro-Beijing politicians.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/18/world/asia/hong-kong-patriots-elections.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos