Global supply chain crisis could last another two years, experts warn | Supply chain crisis

MEn Britain its alcohol, in Canada maple syrup, while in Australia it is an essential addition to diesel trucks and in New Zealand its brown sugar. These are just some of the many shortcomings affecting consumers and businesses worldwide as industry experts warn that the supply chain crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic could last for many more months and even up to two years.

Although there are signs that some obstacles are being eased, the launch of the Omicron Covid variant could lead to new closures, sending another devastating spasm into the global system.

The worst seems to be a Covid blast this week at the Chinese manufacturing hub of Zhejiang, which is home to the world’s largest freight port, Ningbo-Zhoushan. Tens of thousands are in quarantine under China’s strict zero-Covid policy, and some local authorities have urged workers not to travel home unnecessarily for the lunar New Year festival in February. Further disruption of the supply chain is an important opportunity, economic analysts at Capital Economics said in a note.

Industry experts and economists believe the problems could continue as the finely calibrated world trade network, already weakened by months of transport, labor shortages and geopolitical tensions, remains unbroken.

Maersk, one of the three major shipping companies, said the worst delays were still off the west coast of the U.S., where ships waited four weeks to be unloaded due to a lack of ground workers.

Maersk says the worst transportation delays are on the west coast of the US. Photo: Barcroft Media / Getty Images

This creates a worldwide chaotic ripple effect with ships stranded at short intervals and with large quantities of containers at several ports in the US and Europe, but not enough at ports across Asia.

With winter, the holiday season in North America and Europe, the Chinese New Year in Asia, the already stretched supply chain will expand even further as workers, truckers and terminals are out for the holidays, a Maersk spokesman said.

Normally, we can absorb these seasonal influences fairly quickly, but when it already stretches, it simply becomes a multiplier.

We do not see big improvements as long as we have the line of sight, which is in 2022 … It will most likely continue after that and for North America even longer.

In Felixstowe, the UK’s largest container port, the port shore remains blocked with containers waiting to be emptied, meaning that empty containers returned by truck from inland warehouses must be diverted to other ports.

Robert Keen, of the British International Freight Association, said driver shortages were being felt around the world with port infrastructure not keeping pace with container vessels. Covid was an ongoing problem, he said.

Flavio Macau, an associate professor specializing in supply chains at Edith Cowan University in Western Australia, said the fine-tuning could take years and that the world economy was still suffering from some form of high blood pressure as it went through a interruption in the other.

Blockades are hopefully a thing of the past outside of China, but there are still all sorts of restrictions on the movement of people, including workers with the required skills.

My view is that supply chains still have high blood pressure, constantly exhibiting arrhythmias. It will take until mid-2024 to return to normal.

As well as the possible shortages of Christmas drinks and sugar for festive sweets, economies like the UK and US are facing rising inflation in a range of energy goods from apples, as a torrent of demand puts pressure on insufficient supply.

Transportation is responsible for the movement of at least 90% of the goods worldwide and the cost of transporting things by sea has increased over the past year. For example, the Drewry World Container Index, which measures the cost of moving a 40 ft container is 170% higher than a year ago. Price on some particularly demanding roads like from Shanghai to Rotterdam has increased by almost 200%; in the case of the Dutch port to New York, the cost has increased by 212%.

Consumer commodities are rising in price due to higher shipping costs and increased demand from consumers stuck at home for months and unable to spend money on foods such as vacations and nights out. Coffee prices have doubled over the past year, according to current data, as well as the price of oats. Matter, cotton, wheat and palm oil have all increased by more than 30%.

Not surprisingly, inflation has hit decades-high levels in Western economies such as the US, Britain and Germany, bringing calls for an end to the ultra-loose monetary policies pursued by central banks since 2008.

Roy Cummins, who has worked in logistics for 30 years and until recently was chief executive of the Port of Brisbane in Australia, said it made some sense that things were improving, but he estimated that restrictions on the international transport network were unlikely to ease. for the next two years.

His point is illustrated by the block of giant containers that have been built off the west coast of the US. With so many ships unable to anchor and unload, more than 80% of the 434,000 20-foot containers exported from the Port of Los Angeles in September came out empty. Transport companies can earn up to eight times as much money by taking goods from China to the US, so it made sense to return containers to Asia instead of waiting for them to be filled.

This has filled major imbalances across the system, he said: Supply chains have disintegrated. Transportation capacity was quickly depleted at the beginning of the pandemic because everyone was planning a huge drop in demand, but there was actually an increase because people wanted to buy things. Then the supply side was hit hard with ports, warehouses and truck companies, all without workers.

But you can not move a key and regain new capacity. The new ships are not ready until 2023. Transportation supply should be normalized within a year, but is the economy normalizing?

Before the pandemic hit, the shipping industry had reduced the cost of shipping goods and perfected the celebrated system in a timely manner, where goods and spare parts moved smoothly across the globe and were shipped exactly when and where they needed to be. This dramatically reduced corporate costs, for example by reducing or completely eliminating the need for on-site storage.

If uncertainty persists and consumers continue to brag about online shopping, Cummins says, you will see “self-timing” done “on a case-by-case basis” as companies create inventories to protect themselves from outages.

Dennis Unkovic, a U.S. corporate lawyer, trade expert and author of “Transforming the Global Supply Chain,” says the Covid crisis had shown that the system was dependent on a timely model, designed to function perfectly. , but it did not happen.

The deteriorating relationship between the US and China, which led to trade tariffs and a loss of confidence, also had a greater impact than has been known so far, he says, shifting the mechanics of world trade that has been taken as well done for many years. Cyber-attacks and robotics have also led companies to review their supply chains and source materials closer to home.

For anyone waiting for the world after the pandemic to return to normal, forget it. Whatever was considered normal before the pandemic will not return.

Companies need to make the supply chain a priority, he says. If it breaks, we can not say we did not see it coming.