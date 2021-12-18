DIA is seeking $ 1.1 billion to complete the grand hall renovation project

Photo from Denver International Airport

tidings Officials are asking the Denver City Council to approve the proposed final phase, which will delay completion until 2028 and more than double the projected initial cost.

December 17, 2021

Ahead of another busy weekend, Denver International Airport officials unveiled proposed contract additions to complete the final phase of the Great Hall renovation project and are asking the Denver City Council for a large enough gift for them. do this.

Overall, the airport management is seeking approval for an additional $ 1.1 billion to complete the terminal renovation. The proposed contract changes were submitted to the Denver City Council’s business and aviation services committee last Thursday. of new plans, which details the third and final phase of the renovation of the Jeppesen Terminal, would double the initial budget of $ 770 million, bringing the estimated cost of the entire Great Hall Project to $ 2.1 billion and extending the deadline to in 2028.

I strongly believe when you have an opportunity to get a job done and do it right, CEO Phil Washington told a news conference Thursday. We believe that what we are doing here is doing it properly.

Washington took over the effort last summer after the project was marred by disagreements over delays and budgetary challenges. Washington and the DIA leadership are proposing the revised completion phase which would create a new security checkpoint in the Northeast Upper Level and rebuild the airline ticketing areas, among other things, to bring back a number of elements from the plan. original that was to be reduced last year when the DIA terminated her contract with original project partners.

We think this is the best time to finish what we started, DIA Senior Vice President for Special Projects Michael Sheeha said on Thursday. This terminal, this airport, is 26 years old now, [and] is showing signs of age. A new terminal puts us, if you will, for the next 20 or 30 years.

Approximately 69 million annual passengers traveled through the airport before the pandemic, a number that is expected to increase in the coming years alone, with the DIA even ranking as the third busiest airport in the world during the first half of 2021.

With new Hensel Phelps Construction contractors on board and the first phase of the terminal renovation completed in late November, work on the second phase is now underway, including relocating the Level 5 security checkpoint south to an expanded northwest corner at Level 6. The proposed third phase would begin in 2024. Both Washington and Sheehan stressed that the conservative timeline for the final phase is intentional so that the spaces can be opened after they are completed, not allowing the construction to create as many obstacles for passengers as it did during the first phase.

Previously abbreviated concepts for the grand hall completion phase, as a shopping area, were left out of the new proposal. A notable addition, however, included $ 40 million for a Center of Excellence and Equality in aviation education and career development space to be located on Level 4 of the hotel next door to Westin Denver International Airport.

[The Center of Excellence]”I think it’s right in the realm of what we need to do,” Washington said. We have shortages of workers in the aviation industry. Here we have a shortage of workers. We have a shortage of pilots. We have shortages in maintenance. I can not go anywhere and just order 10 maintenance people working on the plane. We need to grow ours [industry].

The $ 1.1 billion requested will come from DIA revenues, instead of taxes. Washington said Thursday it also expects to benefit from $ 25 billion in federal aviation spending, part of the $ 1 trillion infrastructure package approved by Congress in November. He even expressed interest in applying for the hundreds of millions of additional federal grant money available through the package, which he says he felt the DIA was in a strong position to receive.

Check out the remote revitalization models of all the airports in this country. We can not allow ourselves to fall behind Washington said. We have airlines that have decided to invest in the Rocky Mountain region. We need to make sure our airport is more advanced.

While Denver City Council has expressed interest in at least ensuring the completion of security checkpoints, some council members have expressed their hesitation on the costs of the new proposal. If a member does not request a delay option, the council will vote on whether or not to give the green light to the $ 1.1 billion increase after the January 3 recess.

