Tiger Global supports fintech CreditBook in Pakistan’s first investment – TechCrunch

Two years ago, a group of entrepreneurs in Pakistan started monitoring the market to understand why financial services were not reaching the majority of traders in the fifth most populous country in the world.

On Friday, Tiger Global said it was supporting their startup, Book of Credits, to help address these challenges. This is the first investment of New York-based firms in Pakistan.

A number of other investors, including Better Tomorrow Ventures, Firstminute Capital, Banana Capital, VentureSouq, Ratio Ventures and i2i Ventures, as well as angel investors Sriram Krishnan and Julian Shapiro also participated in the $ 11 million pre-Serie A round. This is also Firstminute Capitals’s first investment in the South Asian market.

We started researching and started experimenting in late 2019, said Iman Jamall, co-founder of CreditBook, in an interview with TechCrunch. I was working as a service designer on a project for one of Pakistan’s largest banks at the time and was observing different types of people to understand why financial services had not penetrated the country.

The challenges that Jamall, one of the few female founders in the country, identified were the cash flow, the role of credit and the social relations around it, and the over-reliance on paper for everything basically, she said.

Excessive reliance on paper for bookkeeping and low ever-flowing cash flow is a challenge that traders in many markets in South Asia and Southeast Asia share. As we discussed earlier, often these small businesses operate on informal loans and rely on the money they secure from selling their existing inventory to buy their next group. Customers buy things for weeks and sometimes months before clearing the tab.

These shortcomings are hurting these small businesses and mama and pop stores and hindering their growth at a time when the big e-commerce giants are trying to attract customers.

CreditBook today offers an accounting application for merchants, enabling them to digitize the handwritten ledger they have traditionally used to keep track of daily accounts.

The mobile app of the same name has gathered merchants in more than 400 cities and towns, the startup said. CreditBook declined to disclose the number of merchants using the service, but said the number of users transacting has increased 10-fold since last year.

Digital accounting is on offer for startups today, but Jamall said CreditBook is working on building and testing financial products on top of it. It is too early to find out exactly what those financial products will look like, she said. (But it’s definitely not e-commerce, she said.)

Jamall provided a context around the areas CreditBook is exploring. In Pakistan, there is a huge white space in payments. But mobile money has begun to gain traction, especially in the midst of the pandemic, she said, adding that the local regulator has also made a push in recent years to speed up mobile payment approval and is focusing on building an instant payment infrastructure. . (Similar to Indias UPI, which in recent years has become the most popular way for users to make transactions online.)

It is a great opportunity. CreditBook estimates there is an unfinished $ 45 billion funding gap for small businesses. Pakistan is home to more than 220 million people, 60% of whom are under the age of 30.

We are excited to partner with CreditBook and make Tiger Globals’s first investment in Pakistan, said John Curtius, a partner at Tiger Global, in a statement. The investment is a testament to the extraordinary attraction and vision demonstrated by the team.

Friday’s announcement is based on what has been a crucial year for Pakistan’s initial rapidly growing ecosystem, as several global investors including Kleiner Perkins, Addition, 20VC and Buckley Ventures make their first bets in the country. Startups in Pakistan have raised over $ 300 million this year, more than the previous six years combined. Food distribution startup Krave Mart announced earlier this week that it had raised $ 6 million in its pre-financing round.