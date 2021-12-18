



SAN MATEO, California., December 18, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The San Mateo County Event Center is pleased to announce the arrival of five different awards from the International Association of Fairs and Exhibitions (IAFE). Most importantly, the San Mateo County Event Center won the Best Performance Awards: Hall of Honor Communications for the highest overall score from any state and county fair. The “Hall of Honor Communications” competition recognizes the best fairs in our industry, surpassing in promotional and advertising efforts. The categories range from radio ads to newspapers and everything in between. Submissions were evaluated based on originality, creativity, sustainability and overall achievements, “he said. Brittney Harper, IAFE Member Services Coordinator. “This is such an emotion for us,” he said Dana Stoehr, CEO of the Event Center. “Many of the awards focused on our focus on fighting COVID. We had events to be vaccinated at the fair and that made a clear impression on the judges.” San Mateo County Event Center & Fair is one of 77 fairs California, but the only one that is part of the Office of Emergency Services. “The Event Center administered over 250,000 tests for COVID and over 100,000 vaccinations over the past 12 months, most of which occurred at the fair last year. The five ribbons won by St. Matthew are as follows:

Best prize of the show The fair that marks the highest total in three separate categories. This recipient will receive a special award at the IAFE Annual Convention. First Place: Hall of Fame / Souvenir Communication Awards and Commemorative Items for “SMCF Masks”.

First Place: Hall of Fame Communication Awards / Out-of-Box Marketing / “Get Vaccinated at the Fair” Promotion.

Second Place: Hall of Honor Communication Awards for “Social Media”

Second Place: Agricultural Awards / Agricultural Exhibition Events, Prizes, Incentives or Holding Programs for the “Livestock Corner Section in the Fair Bulletin and Social Media” “The San Mateo County Event Center and the County Fair are there for our residents both in times of holiday and in times of crisis,” Stoehr said. “Our awards focused on finding a way to celebrate in a time of crisis, helping our residents come to the fair and leave vaccinated and with a free N95 mask!” of St. Matthew fairs are the only fairs in the state that are part of the Office of Emergency Services, but also do not receive funding from TOT hotel taxes, making the achievement even more impressive. ABOUT QARKU SAN MATEO CENTER OF EVENTS: Last year, the San Mateo County Event Center was unable to host most of the events, but instead played a vital role in protecting our health care workers and the most vulnerable populations by serving as a testing ground for COVID-19, operations center and supply center, temporary hospital with 250 beds and vaccine distribution center for San Francisco Bay Area. To date, the Event Center has administered 250,000 tests for COVID-19 and vaccinated more than 90,000 individuals. Visit our website at https://www.smchealth.org/covidvaccine to stay up to date with our most up-to-date COVID-19 vaccine information. ABOUT IAFE International Association of Fairs and Exhibitions (IAFE), based in Springfield, Mo., is a voluntary, non-profit corporation that serves state, provincial, regional and county fairs, shows, exhibitions and agricultural exhibitions. Its associate members include state and provincial associations of non-agricultural fairs, exhibitions and festivals, associations, corporations and individuals engaged in providing products and services to its members, all of whom are interested in improving the fairs. allied performances, exhibitions and fields. . SOURCE San Mateo County Fair

