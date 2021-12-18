I Could Not Vote for Conservatives Again: Exhaustion and Parties Disable Conservative Voters | Boris Johnson

Christmas lights are flickering and there is also an energetic flutist playing a cheerful folk tune in the heart of Yeovil, but voters in this Somerset town have little festive applause for the besieged government of Boris Johnsons.

Alison Johnstone, 60, can no longer vote for the Conservatives. The final point was the appearance of dozens of Conservative MPs who voted against the public health measures proposed by the government last week. It was so wrong, says Johnstone, who is a physiotherapist at Yeovil Hospital. I’m NHS, and it makes no sense not to take all the extra precautions and you can not help but think: is this because they wanted to keep celebrating?

Alison Johnstone: Boris sees himself as another Churchill, and I do not think he is in line with that. Photo: Tom Wall / The Observer

She is not sure who she would vote for now, but the newly-elected Lib Democrats are an option. Hand on heart, I do not think I can [vote Conservative]. Boris sees himself as another Churchill, and I do not think he is capable, she says, adjusting her face mask. If we had someone like Paddy Ashdown again, I could very well vote for him.

Yeovil, who was once the stronghold of Ashdown, who helped establish the Lib Democrats as the third force in British politics, returned to the Conservatives in 2015, electing Marcus Fysh. The area voted Brexit by almost 60% next year and the majority for Fysh has grown with each general election. But damaging scandals over parties breaking Covid rules and runoff MPs are pushing some conservative voters towards the Lid Dems Party, who are once again seen as serious challengers in many conservative countries following the parties’ spectacular election victory. last week in North Shropshire.

Lib Democrats have caught the eye of Jane Dart, a Conservative voter. She lives in the same village outside the city where Ashdown died in 2018. I could shake. I’m one of those people who is ripe for change, she says at a decorated pedestrian mall. I would like to be a convinced conservative, but now I have started to wonder about their resilience and their leadership.

Dart, 51, who teaches at a private school, also points out the vote on the rules of the B Covid government plan, which required Labor support to pass. How applicable it is [Boris Johnson] as a leader if he can not control his party? I would never vote for Labor, but I could be convinced [to vote for another party] if there were a possible alternative.

Other traditional conservative voters are more outspoken. Lee Benneworth, 42, is praying for someone at the party to take over Johnson. He cites prime ministers shaking Peppa Pig’s speech at the CBI and condemned efforts to change parliamentary lobbying rules to save Owen Paterson from suspension. I do not trust in [Johnson]. He is just a joker, he says, at a bargain with his family. He is a liar. He has a story to tell lies.

Victoria Benneworth: I know some people who were not able to see loved ones before they died in the hospital. Photo: Tom Wall / The Observer

Victoria Benneworth, 35, could not pardon the alleged Christmas block holidays at number 10 and elsewhere in government. I know some people who were not able to see loved ones before they died in the hospital, she says. I would definitely not vote conservative. They would be either Labor or the Lib Democrats.

There is also aversion to the rhetoric used by Fysh last week against recent public health restrictions. I would not vote for [Fysh] as he said Vaccine passports were the same as in Nazi Germany, says one buyer, who usually votes conservatively. He is filthy.

However, there are support pockets for conservatives. Annie Price, 48, a equestrian trainer, is more charming. Their job is pretty hard, she says as she flips through a window of real estate agents. Whatever they do is wrong. Parties here and holidays there do not interest me. We have all been through so much. Does it really matter that they have distorted rules, if any?

Karl Shortland: When I found out [about the parties] I was smoking. Photo: Tom Wall / The Observer

But they are more than the angry and frustrated conservative voters who seem to mind. I was very careful going out. I had longed to see most of my family last Christmas. My dad worked in a care home, so I could barely see him, says Karl Shortland, 29, as his children play on benches near the poppy-covered war memorial. When I found out [about the parties] I was smoking. Absolutely smoked.

Some in the city are relieved that political waves seem to be finally turning against the Conservatives. Gillian Hoskins, 60, is haunted by footage of former Prime Minister’s press secretary Allegra Stratton joking about a blockbuster party.

I had my mother in a house. I could not say everything I wanted [to her]. She was upset that I could not see her [when visits were banned] and then watch it only for half an hour a week. I lost it this year, she says, with tears in her eyes. And that woman was laughing that she was hurt.

The pre-election shock in North Shropshire has changed the perception of what is possible in Yeovil. Hoskins, who raised her family in the area, could imagine the city choosing a Lib Dem again. I think things will change, she says, as a gentle twilight falls on the road. I think Boris most likely spent his day.