International
Pakistan will gather Muslim countries to help Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is gathering Muslim countries to help Afghanistan avoid an economic and humanitarian disaster, while insulting the neighboring Taliban’s new rulers to tarnish their image abroad.
Several foreign ministers from the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation will meet in Islamabad on Sunday to explore ways to help Afghanistan as they navigate the difficult political realities of its Taliban-led government, the Pakistani top diplomat said on Friday. .
The new Taliban administration in Kabul has been sanctioned by the international community, being hijacked by the collapse of the Afghan army and the Western-backed government in the face of insurgent takeover in mid-August.
The OIC meeting is a commitment that does not constitute an official recognition of the Taliban regime, said Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
He said the message for Sunday’s rally is: Please do not leave Afghanistan. Please engage. We are talking about the people of Afghanistan. There was no talk of a specific group. We are talking about the people of Afghanistan.
Qureshi said the major powers including the United States, Russia, China and the European Union will send their special envoys to Afghanistan to the one-day summit. The conference will also be attended by Taliban-appointed Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.
Afghanistan is facing an economic meltdown and a humanitarian catastrophe as a result of the Taliban taking power. Billions of dollars of domestic assets abroad, mostly in the US, have been frozen and international funding for the country has ceased.
The world is also waiting before giving any formal recognition to the new rulers in Kabul, with caution that the Taliban could impose a regime as harsh as when they were in power 20 years ago, despite their guarantees otherwise .
In an interview with the Associated Press last week, Muttaqi said Afghanistan’s new rulers were committed to educating girls and women in the workforce.
However, four months after Taliban rule, girls are not allowed to attend high school in most provinces, and although women have returned to their jobs in most of the health care sector, many female civil servants have been barred from coming to work.
However, security has improved under the Taliban, with aid organizations able to travel to most parts of Afghanistan, including areas that had been banned for years during the war, said a senior humanitarian official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the official did not was authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
The World Health Organization and UN agencies have warned of a humanitarian crisis facing Afghanistan and its 38 million people. Hospitals are desperately short of medicines, up to 95% of all households face food shortages, the poverty rate is rising to 90% and the Afghani, the national currency, is in free fall.
Pakistan has been at the forefront of pressure for global engagement in Afghanistan. Qureshi said on Friday that he had warned in talks with many foreign ministers, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington that a total collapse in Afghanistan would undermine efforts to fight terrorism and cause a mass exodus from the country. .
Refugees will become economic migrants, he added, meaning they will not want to stay in neighboring Pakistan and Iran, but will try to reach Europe and North America.
Qureshi also warned that if Afghans were left without assistance, militant groups such as al-Qaeda and the regional branch of the Islamic State would regroup and flourish amid chaos.
The OIC is influential because of its nature as an Islamic organization, and Qureshi expressed hope that the summit would also be an opportunity for Muslim countries around the world to put pressure on the Taliban to allow girls to attend school at all levels and that women to return to their jobs as a whole.
Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia Program at the Washington-based Wilson Center, said OIC countries could do more, suggesting they work through their religious scholars and get them to interact directly with the Taliban.
For now, it would be difficult for the West to engage with the Taliban, Kugelman said, adding that such an interaction would be tantamount to accepting defeat in the 20-year war.
For the Taliban, it would be the ultimate pleasure to be able to engage … from a winner’s point of view, he said.
“The Taliban defeated the West … their powerful militias and caused them to suffer through a final chaotic and humiliating retreat,” he said. . “
