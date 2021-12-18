Israeli defense officials cast doubt on the threat to attack Iran





TEL AVIV In diplomatic efforts to curb Iran’s nuclear program, Israel’s defense minister has ordered his forces to prepare a military option, warning the world that Israel would take matters into its own hands if a new deal were reached. nuclear would not restrict Iran enough. But some current and former senior Israeli military officials and experts say Israel lacks the ability to carry out an attack that could destroy, or even significantly delay, Iran’s nuclear program, at least not soon. A current senior security official said it would take at least two years to prepare an attack that could cause significant damage to Iran’s nuclear project. A smaller-scale strike, damaging parts of the program without fully completing it, would be feasible sooner, experts and officials say. But a broader effort to destroy dozens of nuclear facilities in remote parts of Iran, the kind of attack Israeli officials have threatened, would be beyond the current sources of the Israeli armed forces. It is very difficult, I would even say impossible to launch a campaign that would take care of all these countries, said Relik Shafir, a retired Israeli Air Force general who was a pilot in an attack in 1981 in an Iraqi nuclear facility.

In the world we live in, the only air force that can sustain a campaign is the U.S. Air Force, he said. The latest discussion of a military strike on Iran is part of an Israeli pressure campaign to ensure that countries negotiating with Iran in Vienna do not agree with what Israeli officials consider a bad deal, a deal they say is not would prevent Iran from developing. nuclear weapons.

At the moment, there seems to be little chance of that as talks, aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, have only suffered a setback since Iran’s new hardline government joined them last month. So far, Israel has tried to curb Iran’s nuclear program, which it considers an existential threat, through a combination of aggressive diplomacy and clandestine attacks. Israeli officials considered it a coup when they managed to persuade President Donald J. Trump to pull out of the 2015 deal, which President Biden now wants to salvage.

Israel has also waged a shadow war through espionage, targeted assassinations, sabotage and cyber attacks, smaller-scale operations it has never officially claimed. Israel secretly considered adding full-scale air strikes in 2012 before abandoning the plan. But as Iran’s nuclear enrichment program approaches weapons level, Israeli politicians have increasingly warned of what the world has long assumed: that Israel could turn to open warfare if Iran were allowed to. to make progress toward developing a nuclear weapon, a goal of Iran. mohon. In September, the head of the Israeli armed forces, Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi, said large portions of the military budget increase had been allocated to prepare for an attack on Iran. Earlier this month, Mossad chief David Barnea said Israel would do whatever it took to stop Iran from producing a nuclear bomb. This month, during a visit to the United States, Defense Secretary Benny Gantz publicly announced that he had ordered the Israeli military to prepare for a possible military strike on Iran. But Israeli military experts and officials say Israel currently lacks the ability to deliver an air strike to Iran’s nuclear program.

“Iran has dozens of nuclear facilities, some deep underground that would be difficult for Israeli bombs to penetrate and destroy quickly,” he said. Shafir. The Israeli Air Force does not have fighter jets large enough to hold the latest bunker-destroying bombs, so the most protected countries would have to be repeatedly hit by less effective missiles, a process that could take days or even weeks. , added Mr. Shafir.

A current senior security official said Israel currently does not have the capability to cause any significant damage to underground facilities at Natanz and Fordow. Such an effort would be complicated by the lack of aircraft for refueling. The ability to refuel is essential for a bomber who may have to travel more than 2,000 miles back and forth, passing over Arab countries that would not want to be a fuel stop for an Israeli attack. Israel has ordered eight new ones Tanker KC-46 from Boeing at a cost of $ 2.4 billion, but the planes have been ordered back and Israel is unlikely to get even one before the end of 2024. In addition to the ability to hit targets, Israel would have to simultaneously avoid Iranian fighter jets and air defense systems. Any attack on Iran is also likely to trigger retaliatory attacks by Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza, Iran’s allies who would try to force Israel to fight on several fronts simultaneously. Iran’s defense capabilities are also much stronger than in 2012, when Israel last thought seriously about attacking. Its nuclear sites are more fortified and there are more surface-to-surface missiles that can be launched quickly from tunnels.

It is very possible that when Israeli planes attempt to land in Israel, they will discover that Iranian missiles destroyed their runways, said Tal Inbar, an aviation expert and former head of the Fisher Institute for Strategic Aerospace and Aerospace Studies, a aviation. -focused research group.

Other military experts, however, say Israel can still get the most important elements of the Iranian nuclear apparatus, even without newer aircraft and equipment. It is always good to replace a 1960s car with a brand new 2022 car, said Amos Yadlin, a former Air Force general who also took part in the 1981 strike. But we have fuel capabilities. We have bunker busters. We have one of the best air forces in the world. We have very good intelligence about Iran. We can do it. Can the US Air Force do better? Of course. They have a much more capable air force. But they have no will. He warned he would only support one strike as a last resort. Israeli officials refuse to discuss the red lines Iran must cross to guarantee a military strike. However, a senior defense official said that if Iran were to start enriching uranium to 90 percent purity, fuel for weapons, Israel would be forced to intensify its actions. U.S. officials have said Iran is currently enriching uranium to 60 percent purity. The fact that it may take years to develop a program to conduct a massive air campaign against Iran should come as no surprise to Israeli military officials. When Israel considered such an attack in 2012, preparations for it had taken more than three years, Israeli officials said. But the distance between the current government’s threats and its ability to carry them out has provoked criticism of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who led the Israeli government until last June and was a staunch advocate for a tougher approach. to Iran.

Since 2015, training for an attack on Iran has slowed, a senior Israeli military official said, as the defense structure focused on confrontations with militias in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza. In 2017, the Israeli Air Force determined it had to replace its fuel planes, but the Netanyahu government did not order them until last March. And another senior military official said the military had asked Mr. Netanyahu since 2019 for additional funding to improve Israel’s ability to attack Iran, but was denied. In a statement, Mr. Netanyahu’s office said the opposite was true, that it was Mr. Netanyahu who pushed for more resources and energy for an attack on Iran, while military chiefs insisted on spending most of their budget on other issues and slowed preparations. to hit Iran. Were it not for the political, operational and budgetary actions led by Prime Minister Netanyahu over the past decade, Iran would have long had an arsenal of nuclear weapons, the statement added. Whether or not Mr. Netanyahu limited funding, experts have said the money in question would not have significantly changed the military’s ability to attack Iran.

You can always improve your purchase of more refueled aircraft, newer, larger fuel loads, said Mr. Shafir. But even with these improvements and a superior air force, he said, Israeli air strikes would not end Iran’s nuclear program. However, they are likely to set the region on fire. Ronen Bergman reported by Tel Aviv, and Patrick Kingsley from Jerusalem. Myra Noveck contributed to reporting from Jerusalem and Rawan Sheikh Ahmed from Haifa, Israel.

