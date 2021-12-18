Broken candle factory workers KY sue employers for ‘flagrant indifference’ – National and international news – FRI 17 December 2021

KY candle factory workers sue employers for “flagrant indifference”. The judge rejects Purdue Pharma’s controversial deal. Congress passes bill banning forced labor imports from China. The Ukrainian soldier was killed by Russian separatists.

NATIONAL NEWS

Destroyed KY candle factory workers sue employers for “flagrant indifference”

When tornadoes erupted in Kentucky and neighboring states last week, Mayfield Consumer Products managers told workers they would be fired if they left to seek housing at home. This is according to some workers, some of whom have previously spoken to the press. According to one employee, the managers went so far as to make a call to see if any employees had gone home. Hours later, a tornado flattened the factory, killing 8 workers and seriously injuring dozens more.

It is not clear how many employees have signed the lawsuit. Some of the plaintiffs have chosen to keep their names private for fear of retaliation. The only plaintiff named is Elijah Johnson, who previously told the press that managers explicitly told him he and others would be fired if they left, despite the urgency of the weather.

The lawsuit accuses the factory management of flagrant indifference to the welfare of workers and of violating workplace safety and health standards. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear also says the state-run workplace safety agency will investigate.

Judge rejects Purdue Pharma deal that left Sackler family to die for opioids

In September, a bankruptcy court in New York upheld a bankruptcy settlement for Purdue Pharma, the maker of Oxycontin. The deal allowed the Sackler family, which owns the company, to turn to the deal to achieve immunity in any future opioid death lawsuits, not just for themselves, but for many associates not directly linked to Purdue. At the time, the settlement received numerous criticisms for leaving the Sacklers off the hook without admitting any wrongdoing. This despite evidence that family members pushed risky quotas for OxyContin sales.

Several states were eager to adopt the solution, which would require Sacklers to pay $ 4 billion for addiction treatment and other assistance to communities devastated by addiction. But some state attorneys general opposed the decision.

Yesterday, U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon ruled that the lower court had exceeded its authority in concluding this comprehensive agreement with the Sacklers. Purdue has already said it will appeal McMahon’s decision.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

The US Congress bans imports of forced labor from China’s Xinjiang

For at least the past 5 years, China has forced millions of Uighur Muslims into “re-education” and labor camps. China’s Xinjiang Province is home to the majority of its Uighur population and also has numerous factories and plantations utilizing the Uighur workforce. These factories produce many products for major American companies.

Congress has now passed a bill that puts the burden on these U.S.-based companies to prove that products imported from this region are not manufactured using forced Uighur labor. The bill has faced strong opposition from companies such as Nike, Apple and Coca-Cola.

The White House was initially not enthusiastic about supporting the law, despite ongoing trade wars and allegations of human rights abuses against China. However, White House press secretary Jen Psaki says Biden will sign the bill.

Ukrainian soldier killed in Russian separatist clashes

Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine attacked a Ukrainian military camp with mortars and grenade launchers, killing one soldier and seriously wounding another. For months, Russian troops have been gathering on the border with Ukraine. US intelligence estimates that there are at least 100,000 Russian soldiers in the area. The US and other countries have warned that Russia will face crippling sanctions if it invades Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has requested restraint from all parties. In particular, he warned Ukrainian leaders not to fall victim to the “Russian book”. He predicted that Russia would find a way to provoke a military response from Ukraine to “justify” an invasion. It is possible that Russia hopes that the Ukrainian military will strike at Russian separatists and communities in response to these attacks, giving Russia an excuse to invade.

