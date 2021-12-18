Nova Scotia reports a one-day record of 426 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday





Nova Scotia is reporting 426 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, breaking another daily record number of cases this week. This is the ninth day in a row that the province has announced more than 100 new infections. The province announced 394 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. There are 296 new cases in the central area, 70 in the eastern area, 35 in the northern area and 25 cases in the western area, according to a press release from the Department of Health and Welfare. According to the announcement, the province will share the “shortened” COVID-19 updates over the weekend. There is no new information on hospital admissions. As of Friday, seven people were in hospital, including two in intensive care. Nova Scotia Healthlabs completed 8,996 tests on Friday. In light of the growing number of cases, the province imposed tougher restrictions on rallies and businesses on Friday. Some bars and restaurants report having to endure staff challenges, with some closing temporarily due to positive employee testing. The QEII Center for Health Sciences said Friday it would postpone some non-emergency surgeries starting Monday. Clinic to help those with acute respiratory symptoms In response to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the Antigonish area, Nova Scotia Health said it was holding a pop-up clinic for people with acute respiratory symptoms. A spokesman for the health authority said they had piloted the St. Louis University clinic. Francis Xavier this week and is now reaching out to the community. “The premise is to provide access for patients with upper respiratory tract symptoms such as cough, sore throat, earache, etc. who feel that their symptoms are severe enough to need the advice of a healthcare provider. “but not as severe as they need the emergency department. level of care,” Lisa MacSween said in an email Saturday. The clinic will be held at the St. Health Center. Appointments can only be booked by calling 902-870-7008 between 13:00 and 14:00 The health authority said the clinic is not for people with chronic respiratory illness, general health concerns or testing or immunizations for COVID-19. Atlantic Canada case numbers New Brunswick reported 133 new cases on Saturday and one death. There are 1,232 active cases. There are 40 people in the hospital, 13 in the ICU.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 23 new cases on Saturday, with none in the hospital linked to the virus.

Prince Edward Island reported 31 new cases on Friday, a one-day record for the province. There are 75 active cases, the highest number of active PEI cases since the outbreak of the pandemic.

