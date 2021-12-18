USMNT v. Bosnia: International Friendly Live Broadcast, TV Channel, How to Watch Online, News, Chances

Ahead of World Cup qualifiers in January (you can catch selected Concacaf World Cup qualifiers, including all matches outside the USMNT at Paramount +), The United States national team for men will play a friendly with Bosnia. This is a time for MLS players to stay in shape after the regular season ends on November 7, but it also has the added bonus of extreme players having a chance to impress coach Gregg Berhalter. Since the January camp will start on the sixth day, before qualifying later in the month against El Salvador, Canada and Honduras, a strong performance here and at the camp can go a long way towards meaningful matches for seniors.

An example is Brooks Lennon for whom Gregg Berhalter has already confirmed that he will start against Bosnia. Playing right-back for Atlanta United, Lennon provided six assists this season while also being solid on defense. In 141 appearances in the MLS, Lennon has scored five goals and provided 19 assists, so this season is not exceptional. Given the mixed performances by DeAndre Yedlin and the Sergino Dest form, Lennon may find himself in a position to contribute sooner rather than later with a good performance. It has also been confirmed that George Bello will start on the left wing for an Atlanta pair of defenders to start the game.

Here are the stories, how you can watch the game and more:

How to look and chances

date : Saturday, December 18 | time : 20:00 ET

: Saturday, December 18 | : 20:00 ET location : Dignity Health Sports Park – Los Angeles, United States

: Dignity Health Sports Park – Los Angeles, United States TV:FS1 |Live broadcast: fuboTV (try for free)

Story lines

United States:We have seen who has more to win from this match, but on the pitch things will be hard to judge. Although team C or D will go out on the field on Saturday night, victory over Bosnia is expected. Looking at the performance of defenders and strikers will be important as they are the most competitive positions, but Cole Bassett can also make things difficult for Greg Berhalter in midfield with a good showing, as partner Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie is not. confirmed.

Bosnia:The Bosnian team has eight adult matches between them and all come from local Bosnian leagues. Calling up just 18 players, this could be a tough match for them trying to keep up with a deep United States squad.

prediction



Depth is rewarded even though this American team has not played together.Select: United States 3, Bosnia 1