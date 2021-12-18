Could the market be wrong for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAI) Given its attractive financial prospects?

With its stock falling 11% over the past month, it is easy to ignore CRA International (NASDAQ: CRAI). However, a closer look at his sound finances can make you think again. Given that the basics usually drive long-term market results, the company is worth a look. In this article, we decided to focus on CRA International ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor for a shareholder to consider because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures a company’s profit in relation to shareholder equity.

Check out our latest analysis for CRA International

How do you calculate the return on equity?

ROE can be calculated using the formula:

Return on equity = Net profit (from continuing operations) Shareholders’ equity

So based on the above formula, the ROE for CRA International is:

19% = $ 40 million $ 204 million (Based on the twelve consecutive months through October 2021).

‘Return’ is the annual profit. So this means that for every $ 1 of its shareholder investment, the company generates a profit of $ 0.19.

What is the relationship between ROE and profit growth?

So far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or “saves” and how effectively it does so, we are able to assess a company’s profit growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher a company’s growth rate compared to companies that do not necessarily have these characteristics.

CRA International revenue growth and 19% ROE

At first glance, CRA International seems to have a good ROE. Further, the company ROE is similar to the industry average of 16%. Consequently, this is likely to pave the way for the impressive net revenue growth of the first 25% over the last five years by CRA International. We think there may be other factors here. For example, the company has a low pay ratio or is being managed efficiently.

The story goes on

We then compared CRA International’s net revenue growth with the industry and are pleased to see that the company’s growth rate is higher when compared to the industry which has a growth rate of 15% in the same period.

past income-growth

The basis for giving value to a company is, to a large extent, related to increasing its profits. What investors need to determine next is whether the expected profit growth, or lack thereof, is already built into the stock price. Doing so will help them determine if the future of the stock looks promising or ominous. Is CRAI properly evaluated? it infographic on the intrinsic value of the company has everything you need to know.

Is CRA International effectively reinvesting its profits?

The average three-year payment ratio for CRA International is 29%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 71%. In his view, the dividend is well covered and CRA International is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its tremendous growth that we discussed above.

In addition, CRA International has paid dividends over a five-year period. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

summary

Overall, we think CRA International’s performance has been quite good. In particular, it is wonderful to see that the company is investing heavily in its business and along with a high rate of return, which has resulted in a significant increase in its profits. That being the case, a recent analysis by analysts shows that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its earnings growth in the future. To know more about the company’s future earnings growth forecasts, take a look at this free of charge report on analysts’ forecasts for the company to learn more.

Do you have comments on this article? Are you worried about the content? CONTACT not directly. Alternatively, email the editorial team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is generic in nature. We provide reviews based on historical data and analysts’ forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock and does not take into account your objectives or financial situation. We aim to bring you focused long-term analysis driven by basic data. Note that our analysis may not include the most recent price sensitive company announcements or quality materials. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the listed stock.