Scientists in the UK: bring in restraints now or deal with up to 2 million Covid infections a day as Omicron spreads | Coronavirus
The scale of the threat posed by the Omicron variant was discovered by government scientists last night after they warned that there are now hundreds of thousands of infections every day. This daily number could reach between 600,000 and 2 million by the end of the month if new restrictions are not imposed immediately.
The SPI-MO government team of scientists, which reports to the Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies (Sage), also warned that, based on their modeling, hospitalizations could peak between 3,000 and 10,000 a day and deaths between 600 and 6,000 per day.
Sage urged the government to reinstate stricter measures very soon. The minutes of its meeting on Thursday stated: The timing of such measures is crucial. Postponing it until 2022 would greatly reduce the effectiveness of such interventions and make them less likely to prevent significant pressure on health and care settings.
The advisers suggested reinstating measures equivalent to those imposed after step 2 or step 1 of the roadmap in England. The rules of that time included the rule of meeting six and only two families; They also banned vacations abroad, while residents of care homes were only allowed one regular visitor.
Although increased vaccination is a critical mitigation important and will reduce the severity of the disease, the minutes said, a significant package of non-pharmaceutical interventions will be required to slow the growth of infections. The crowded mix of insiders with many different groups remains the biggest risk factor for the spread. Large gatherings pose a risk to numerous spreading events.
Boris Johnson has so far resisted imposing further measures following a major rebellion against Plan B measures last week, when 100 of his MPs opposed it. Since then, the Conservatives have also criticized England chief medical officer Chris Whitty for advising people to cut back on their Christmas plans. Whitehall officials said there were no plans for a notice of Covid further action.
Like the alarm scenarios above, Sage also modeled the impact of the measures imposed under step 1 of the guide used last spring. If step 1 measures were to be put in place, the modeling suggested that infections could be limited to between 200,000 and one million per day. Hospitalization could be between 1500 and 5000 admissions per day and daily deaths would be 200 to 2000.
Ministers have also been warned that increasing cases and increasing reliance on testing could cause demand for tests to exceed supply, while Covid airborne transmission beyond two meters could occur more frequently.
A scientific paper published Saturday also suggested that it may be necessary to review the wearing of face masks in places where the balance of risks and benefits did not previously support it, such as elementary school classrooms. He added that many face masks, such as scarves, other single-layer fabrics and masked masks are likely to be ineffective in reducing transmission.
This came after a major incident was declared in London after a series of concerns were raised about the number of NHS staff ill or isolated with Covid. London Mayor Sadiq Khan made the announcement after seeing the number of cases in London increase rapidly. He said that last week, the number of Covid patients in London hospitals increased by 29%.
Ed Davey, Lib Dem leader, called for a parliamentary withdrawal. We can not allow the prime minister to sit on his hands while the NHS and businesses are on the verge of collapse, he said. Ministers should explain the latest scientific advice to MPs and ensure a proper debate on Covid future measures, including support to help businesses in this increasingly difficult period.
Johnson now faces cross-party calls to ignore rebels in his party and take action, bringing in additional Labor-backed measures if needed. Dan Poulter, a Conservative MP and NHS hospital physician, said: “We have to acknowledge that we have a variant of serious concern that causes an increasing number of cases, and put those measures in place sooner rather than later and pursue science. I am afraid that the opinion of some of my colleagues seems to me very irrational and sometimes confused. I hope the prime minister listens to the scientists and doctors on the front line who are seeing the real impact of this pandemic.
Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said Boris Johnson could not allow his weakened authority within his party to prevent him from making decisions that might be necessary to protect public health. He may no longer be able to rely on the votes of his MPs, but Labor’s message to the prime minister and health secretary is that we are ready to do what is right in the national interest.
Across Europe, governments are reinstating tougher measures. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Saturday night announced that the Netherlands will enter the blockade from Sunday morning. France acknowledged that the variant was spreading with lightning speed across Europe and would become dominant in the country by early next year. Separately, Italy said it was tracking a strong acceleration of Omicron cases.
The danger facing Britain was highlighted yesterday by British scientists. We now have an uncontrolled explosion in the UK, said Michael Head, senior researcher in global health at the University of Southampton. It makes great sense for public health to now apply further restrictions.
However, politics has become ugly. The prime minister’s denials about the many Christmas holidays that clearly took place are a bit pathetic, and we also have the false undermining of the pandemic response to political gains by some of his more vocal but ignorant MPs. The government is in a big mess, at a time when strong leadership and collective voices are crucial.
This point was supported by Prof. James Naismith, of the Rosalind Franklin Institute, Oxford. Parliament has effectively decided to rely on hope without imposing restrictions early on. If this hope is wrong, we will know about Christmas day, when it will most likely be too late to stop the quite significant negative consequences, other than disruption. It would also suggest that, as Peter Cooke’s joke says, we have learned from our mistakes to repeat them.
Virus expert Stephen Griffin of the University of Leeds also warned that the government seemed to be ignoring the advice of the WHO, parliamentary committees and Sage to act in a timely manner. This is a repetition of past failures, and all the more disappointing and disturbing as the potential mitigations can now be fundamentally linked to the vaccination program. Amplifiers, necessary due to the high prevalence and evasive nature of Omicron antibodies, are mercilessly dispersing rapidly now, but not so fast, if we allow Omicron the same freedom as we gave Delta during 2021.
