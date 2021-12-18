Boiling water is still advised though some areas clean from E. coli | News, Sports, Work





While some areas of the Upcountry have been clearly tested for the presence of E. coli in the water lines, residents should continue to boil the water with extreme caution, as there may be water lines connected nearby with potential contamination, the Supply Department said on Friday. with County Water. afternoon. “With great care for our Upcountry residents, I’m asking everyone in the Upper Kula – from Crater Road to Kanaio – to continue boiling the water as a precaution.” said Mayor Michael Victorino in a press release. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, preparing food and showering until further notice. Residents should continue to boil tap water for consumption for at least a minute, then let it cool before use, the department said. Boiling water kills bacteria and other organisms. Department personnel continue rinsing and cleaning water lines that were affected by water outages last week. Testing of water samples is ongoing, and there have been areas that have been found without E. coli. However, neighboring roads and areas may still have pollution. Drinking water tanks are located at Fong Store, Ching Store, Ulupalakua Ranch Office, Kula Community Center, Rice Park, Silversword Condo (above Kula Lodge), Copp Road on Kula Highway and Bully’s Burgers. For more information, contact the Administrative Officer of the Water Supply Department, Adam Mundy at (808) 270-8046. The department’s 24-hour service line is available at (808) 270-7633 for water service problems. The latest news of today and more in the inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mauinews.com/news/local-news/2021/12/boiling-water-still-advised-though-some-areas-clear-of-e-coli/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos