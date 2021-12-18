COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Canada driven by the Omicron-National variant

Many Canadian provinces faced rising COVID-19 cases nationwide on Saturday, with the Omicron variant forcing many jurisdictions to reintroduce public health restrictions just a week before Christmas.

A day after setting a pandemic record for daily cases, Quebec reported 3,631 new infections, two deaths and a huge increase in hospital admissions in its latest numbers.

With new public health measures set to begin Monday, Prime Minister Francois Legault warned the Quebecers again the province would be hit hard.

Read more: Omicron FAQ: Everything you need to know about the COVID-19 variant

“The Omicron variant is advancing at breakneck speed,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday, calling for solidarity among the population. “It’s hard to imagine.”

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 3,301 new infections – the highest figure since early May – and four more deaths.

The story goes down the ad

A 50 percent capacity limit was reinstated in countries holding more than 1,000 people in that province on Saturday, a day before even more restrictions resumed. As of Sunday, restaurants and retailers will also see their capacity limited to 50 percent and internal social gatherings will range from a maximum of 25 people to 10.

Meanwhile, Vancouver’s Rogers Arena had to stay empty on Saturday night after the NHL postponed a game between the Vancouver Canucks and Maple Leafs as the number of COVID-19 cases increased across the league.

Vancouver has six players subject to COVID-19 league protocol, while Toronto has four.

















4:39

Answering your questions about COVID-19 in the Omicron variant





Answering your questions about COVID-19 in the Omicron variant



The increase was being felt in other provinces as well, as Nova Scotia reported 426 new cases, a one-day record for that province since the pandemic began.

Trends BC adopts capacity constraints for social gatherings and events as the Omicron variant spreads

Ontario announces new restrictions in response to the Omicron COVID variant

The story goes down the ad

A host of restrictions are being reintroduced next week by provincial governments as Ottawa will tighten border rules from Tuesday, requiring a negative pre-arrival molecular test result for COVID-19, even for short trips of less than 72 hours.

In announcing the move Friday, Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos advised Canadians not to travel abroad, warning that if they fell ill abroad, they could be stranded, with the government unable to do much to help them .

In the face of the growing threat of COVID, provincial governments are being forced to respond with discouraging measures reminiscent of last year’s turbulent holiday season.

On Monday, British Columbia will impose new restrictions limiting the capacity of major countries to 50 percent, banning amateur sports tournaments during the holidays and canceling the New Year holidays.

Manitoba will bring similar restrictions on Tuesday.

Read more: Provinces bring restrictions across Canada as Omicron spreads

Chief of Public Health Dr. Theresa Tam said Omicron numbers have grown rapidly since last week and she urged Canadians to adjust their vacation plans.

Tam noted on social media that cases of Omicron have been seen in people who have been vaccinated, unvaccinated and previously infected. But she stressed that being fully vaccinated and getting a booster vaccine is likely to provide reasonable protection against infection and possibly strong protection against serious diseases.

The story goes down the ad

In Atlantic Canada, several new measures went into effect in New Brunswick on Saturday, including limiting family contacts to a maximum of 20, distancing themselves to restaurants along with proof of vaccination, and halving capacity for entertainment venues, including cinemas, professional sports and casinos. .

That province registered 133 new cases on Saturday.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 23 new infections while on Prince Edward Island, health officials closed a testing clinic early because of the large number of people requesting a test.

On the island, the new measures went into effect on Saturday, reducing private gatherings to a maximum of 10 people and reducing public indoor gatherings to 50 percent of capacity.

View link »

<br />

